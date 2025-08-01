Ratings Breakdown For Last Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

The full ratings breakdown is in for last week’s AEW Dynamite. Last Wednesday’s show drew a 0.14 demo rating and 608,000 viewers, down from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating but up from the 588,000 viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the July 23rd episode’s numbers.

Dynamite did a 0.10 in the 18 – 34 demographic and was #15 for the day in cable broadcasts.

Compared to the week before, Dynamite was up 3.4% in viewers, down 6.8% in 18-49 and up 19.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 22.6% in viewers, down 44.4% in 18-49 and down 31.6% in 18-34. It had 40,000 in men 18-34 (down 4.8%), 27,000 in women 18-34 (up 92.9%), 94,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.1%) and 32,000 in women 35-49 (down 17.9%). The audience was 69.4% male in 18-49.

Q1: Hangman Page & MJF segment, Page vs. Wheeler Yuta – 669,000 viewers, 236,000 in 18-49

Q2: FTR vs. JetSpeed – 578,000 viewers (down 91,000), 177,000 in 18-49 (down 59,000)

Q3: End of FTR vs. JetSpeed, Stokely/Cope/Hurt Syndicate segment, promos – 617,000 viewers (up 39,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q4: Will Ospreay promo, Swerve Strickland, Thekla/Skye Blue/Julia Hart segment, Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz – 576,000 viewers (down 41,000), 179,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q5: Storm vs. Starkz conclusion, Athena and Alex Windsor post-match – 597,000 viewers (up 21,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q6: The Don Callis promo, Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero – 573,000 viewers (down 27,000), 169,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: Callis Family attacks Swerve, interviews – 631,000 viewers (up 58,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q8: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe – 621,000 viewers down 10,000), 208,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)