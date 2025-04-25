Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 521,000 viewers with an 0.14 (187,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.09 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

It was #15 for the night and #5 in its time slot, behind the Orlando vs. Boston NBA Playoff game (2,237,000/0.68 on TNT, 311,000/0.11 on TruTV), Montreal vs. Washington NHL Playoff game on ESPN (815,000/0.24), Miami vs. Cleveland NBA Playoff game on NBA TV (492,000/0.18) and Watters on FOX News (3,268,000/0.15). While it beat Hannity on FOX News in hour two (2,456,000/0.12), it was behind Summer House on Bravo (434,000/0.15).

Compared to last week, it was down 16.5% in viewers, down 15.8% in 18-49 and down 35.4% in 18-34. The show aired on an earlier time on the West Coast, which still wouldn’t account for a drop of this size, as it usually drops 8% with that factored in. Compared to last year, it was down 23.7% in viewers, down 39.5% in 18-49 and down 41% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 31,000 in men 18-34 (down 48.3%), 31,000 in women 18-34 (down 13.9%), 96,000 in men 35-49 (up 1.1%) and 29,000 in women 35-49 (down 6.5%). The audience was 67.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Master P, Death Riders, The Opps, The Elite, Kenny Omega & Swerve Strickland segment/Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet – 597,000 viewers, 223,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Briscoe vs. Ricochet – 540,000 viewers (down 57,000), 201,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q3: FTR, Stokely Hathaway, Rock N Roll Express and The Paragon segment – 560,000 viewers (up 20,000), 202,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q4: The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey – 505,000 viewers (down 55,000), 184,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q5: End of Bucks vs. Knight & Bailey/Toni Storm & Queen Aminata segment/MJF & Hurt Syndicate segment – 550,000 viewers (up 45,000), 187,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q6: End of MJF & Hurt Syndicate segment/MJF & Hangman Page segment/Will Ospreay & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander – 490,000 viewers (down 60,000), 172,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q7: End of Ospreay & King vs. Takeshita & Alexander – 464,000 viewers (down 26,000), 157,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q8: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander – 460,000 viewers (down 4,000), 161,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)