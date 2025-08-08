Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic from last week. The show had 711,000 viewers with an 0.18 (239,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.11 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #2 for the night, behind South Park (838,000/0.34) and #1 in its time slot. It managed to beat Fox News head-to-head this time, including Jesse Watters (3,258,000/0.12) and Hannity (2,610,000/0.10). The Big Bang Theory lead-in brought in 732,000/0.13.

Compared to last week, it was up 16.2% in viewers, up 19.5% in 18-49 and up 10.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 12.3% in viewers, down 7% in 18-49 and up 40.7% in 18-34. It had 40,000 in men 18-34 (up 2.6%), 36,000 in women 18-34 (up 20%), 115,000 in men 35-49 (up 57.5%) and 38,000 in women 35-49 (same as last week).

Q1: MJF promo/Jon Moxley vs. Mike Bailey – 776,000 viewers, 239,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Bailey/Toni Storm & Alex Windsor promo/Death Riders & Darby Allin segment/Mercedes Mone promo – 727,000 viewers (down 49,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q3: Windsor vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue – 718,000 viewers (down 9,000), 252,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q4: End of Windsor vs. Starkz vs. Aminata vs. Blue/Young Bucks promo/Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher promo – 766,000 viewers (up 48,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q5: Adam Copeland promo/The Young Bucks vs. Brody King & Bandido – 744,000 viewers (down 22,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q6: End of Bucks vs. King & Bandido/MJF & Mark Briscoe video/Hurt Syndicate & MJF segment – 728,000 viewers (down 16,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q7: FTR & Stokely Hathaway promo/Swerve Strickland & Kazuchika Okada video/Swerve promo/Mark Briscoe & Hangman Page segment – 669,000 viewers (down 59,000), 212,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q8: Aminata, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander segment/MJF vs. Mark Briscoe – 620,000 viewers (down 49,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Overrun: End of Briscoe vs. MJF – 646,000 (up 26,000), 250,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)