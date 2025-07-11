wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, but down slightly in the key 18-49 demographic from last week. The show had 637,000 viewers with an 0.16 (213,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.11 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.
Dynamite was #4 for the night and #1 in its time slot. It managed to beat Fox News head-to-head this time, including Jesse Watters (3,352,000/0.14) and Hannity (2,445,000/0.10). The Big Bang Theory lead-in brought in 781,000/0.12.
Compared to last week, it was up 9.1% in viewers, down 1.8% in 18-49 and up 12.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 7.8% in viewers, down 31.1% in 18-49 and down 36.5% in 18-34. It had 50,000 in men 18-34 (up 19%), 30,000 in women 18-34 (up 3.4%), 97,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.6%) and 36,000 in women 35-49 (down 12.2%). The audience was 69% male in 18-49.
Q1: Mercedes Mone & Toni Storm segment/Jon Moxley promo/The Young Bucks arrive – 732,000 viewers, 230,000 in 18-49
Q2: Bandido & Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – 643,000 viewers (down 89,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)
Q3: The Outrunners promo/FTR & The Patriarchy segment/Ricochet vs. Blake Christian – 604,000 viewers (down 39,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)
Q4: End of Christian vs. Ricochet/MJF & The Hurt Business segment/Kenny Omega & Kazuchika Okada video/MJF & Mark Briscoe segment – 622,000 viewers (up 18,000), 204,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)
Q5: MJF, Hurt Business, JetSpeed, Mark Briscoe & Patriarchy segment/Megan Bayne vs. Thekla vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata – 678,000 viewers (up 56,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)
Q6: End of Bayne vs. Thekla vs. Aminata vs. Melo/Mark Briscoe promo/Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta – 620,000 viewers (down 58,000), 195,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)
Q7: End of Joe vs. Yuta – 591,000 viewers (down 29,000), 214,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)
Q8: Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli – 608,000 viewers (up 17,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)
Overrun: End of main event and huge brawl after – 620,000 (up 12,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)
