Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, but down slightly in the key 18-49 demographic from last week. The show had 637,000 viewers with an 0.16 (213,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.11 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #4 for the night and #1 in its time slot. It managed to beat Fox News head-to-head this time, including Jesse Watters (3,352,000/0.14) and Hannity (2,445,000/0.10). The Big Bang Theory lead-in brought in 781,000/0.12.

Compared to last week, it was up 9.1% in viewers, down 1.8% in 18-49 and up 12.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 7.8% in viewers, down 31.1% in 18-49 and down 36.5% in 18-34. It had 50,000 in men 18-34 (up 19%), 30,000 in women 18-34 (up 3.4%), 97,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.6%) and 36,000 in women 35-49 (down 12.2%). The audience was 69% male in 18-49.

Q1: Mercedes Mone & Toni Storm segment/Jon Moxley promo/The Young Bucks arrive – 732,000 viewers, 230,000 in 18-49

Q2: Bandido & Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – 643,000 viewers (down 89,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q3: The Outrunners promo/FTR & The Patriarchy segment/Ricochet vs. Blake Christian – 604,000 viewers (down 39,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q4: End of Christian vs. Ricochet/MJF & The Hurt Business segment/Kenny Omega & Kazuchika Okada video/MJF & Mark Briscoe segment – 622,000 viewers (up 18,000), 204,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q5: MJF, Hurt Business, JetSpeed, Mark Briscoe & Patriarchy segment/Megan Bayne vs. Thekla vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata – 678,000 viewers (up 56,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q6: End of Bayne vs. Thekla vs. Aminata vs. Melo/Mark Briscoe promo/Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta – 620,000 viewers (down 58,000), 195,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: End of Joe vs. Yuta – 591,000 viewers (down 29,000), 214,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q8: Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli – 608,000 viewers (up 17,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Overrun: End of main event and huge brawl after – 620,000 (up 12,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)