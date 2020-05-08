Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we noted yesterday, AEW Dynamite notched another win against NXT in the ratings this week, a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 732,000 viewers against NXT’s 0.18 demo rating and 663,000 viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has their usual ratings breakdown for Dynamite as well as partial numbers for NXT. Since NXT did not rank in the top 50 in the demo (#51 compared to AEW’s #16), detailed demographic numbers are not available.

Dynamite was up 3.7% in the 18-49 demographic and 5.6% in total viewers, while NXT was up 12.5% in the demo and 4.1% in total viewers. Dynamite won all the key demographics, scoring double NXT’s metric in males 18 – 34 with 83,000 to NXT’s 41,000. AEW topped NXT in women 18 – 34 by a 34,000 to 26,000 margin, and beat NXT in men 35 – 49 166,000 to 110,000. AEW had 73,000 women in women 35 – 49 demographic to NXT’s 61,000.

Not including news programs, Dynamite was behind only Real Housewives on Bravo which led the night (0.57 demo rating/1.638 million viewers), Challenge: Total Madness on MTV (0.55/928,000), House Hunters International on HGTV (0.28/1.564 million), Bravo’s Summer House (0.28/779,000), HGTV’s Property Brothers (0.28/1.653 million) and Food Network’s Guys Grocery Games (0.28/890,000),

Dynamite had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 22%), 0.17 in 18-34 (up 13.3%), 0.39 in 35-49 (even with last week) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 7.4%). The audience was 69.9% male in 18-49 and 72.9% male in 12-17.

NXT did a 0.11 in 12-17, 0.10 in 18-34, 0.26 in 35-49 and 0.34 in 50+. The show was 63.4% male in 18-49 and 60.4% male in 12-17.