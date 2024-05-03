Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up in viewership and ratings from the week before, while Rampage also performed better than in its usual timeslot. Dynamite had 704,000 viewers and an 0.24 rating (310,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34. Rampage, meanwhile, had 431,000 viewers, an 0.19 (192,000 viewers) in 18-49 and an 0.09 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Of note is that once Dynamite ended, Rampage lost 209,000 viewers overall and 123,000 viewers in 18-49. There was only a 20% drop with women, but a 46.9% drop in men 18-49.

Dynamite was #6 for the night, behind the NBA and NHL. It was #3 in its timeslot, behind Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on TNT (2,461,000/0.80 and another 397,000/0.17 on TruTV) and the Las Vegas vs. Dallas NHL game on ESPN (1,215,000/0.39). It did 1.37 viewers per home and the audience was 68.1% male in 18-49.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 2.9% in viewers and up 0.3% in 18-49. Compared to last year, it was down 9.4% in viewers, down 16.4% in 18-49 and down 34.8% in 18-34.

Rampage was #11 for the night and #5 in its timeslot, behind Dallas vs. Los Angeles Clippers NBA game (2,800,000/0.94 and 378,000/0.17 on Tru) on TNT, Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton NHL on ESPN (803,000/0.30) and Guttfeld on Fox News (2,472,000/0.18).

Q1: Young Bucks video/Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage segment – 794,000 viewers, 320,000 in 18-49

Q2: Adam Copeland vs. Buddy Matthews – 693,000 viewers (down 101,000), 307,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q3: End of Copeland vs. Matthews – 693,000 viewers (even), 300,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q4: Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy/Skye Blue promo/Best Friends & Don Callis segment – 662,000 viewers (down 31,000), 290,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: Young Bucks and Jack Perry promo/Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata – 732,000 viewers (up 70,000), 325,000 in 18-49 (up 35,000)

Q6: End of Jericho vs. Shibata/Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage – 746,000 viewers (up 14,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q7: End of Castagnoli vs. Cage/Rocky Romero promo/Serena Deeb vs. Mariah May – 643,000 viewers (down 103,000), 285,000 in 18-49 (down 55,000)

Q8: End of Deeb vs. May, Adam Copeland & Kyle O’Reilly segment – 668,000 viewers (up 25,000), 292,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q9: Kenny Omega & The Elite segment – 668,000 viewers (even), 326,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q10: Jay White vs. Dante Martin/Deonna Purrazzo promo – 459,000 viewers (down 209,000), 203,000 in 18-49 (down 123,000)

Q11: RUSH promo, Chris Jericho & Big Bill segment/Swerve Strickland promo/Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero – 404,000 viewers (down 55,000), 180,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q12: End of O’Reilly vs. Romero/Saraya & Harley Cameron promo/Undisputed Kingdom promo/Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue – 399,000 viewers (down 5,000), 177,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Overrun: End of Nightingale vs. Blue – 408,000 viewers (up 9,000), 172,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)