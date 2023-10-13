Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

It’s been a while since AEW Dynamite and NXT went head to head, almost a year to the day, in fact. Last year, AEW won the battle in both viewers and the key demo, although both shows were down from their usual and faced stiff competition from both the NBA and the MLB playoffs. This year told a much different story, as NXT defeated AEW and actually gained viewers against stronger competition.

NXT won the night wit 921,000 viewers and an 0.30 rating (396,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. Dynamite, meanwhile, had 609,000 viewers and an 0.26 in 18-49, with an 0.20 in 18-34. Compare that to their head-to-head battle last year, where NXT had 676,000/0.18 and Dynamite had 752,000/0.26. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers, including details on each individual quarter-hour.

NXT won every quarter with viewers and seven of them in 18-49, with AEW winning Q3. NXT was #2 for the night on cable, with AEW at #4. In the time slot, NXT was #2 and AEW was #3, both behind ESPN. Last year, AEW was #8 and NXT was #12. Compared to last week, NXT was up 7.5% in viewers, up 37% in 18-49 and up 44.9% in 18-34. AEW was down 23.9% in viewers, down 4.9% in 18-49 and down 21.7% in 18-34 while airing on a different night.

NXT had 111,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 192.1% from last year), 44,000 in women 18-34 (up 37.5% from last year), 155,000 in men 35-49 (up 42.2% from last year) and 86,000 in women 35-49 (up 44.3% from last year). AEW had 95,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 14.4% from last year), 42,000 in women 18-34 (up 31.3% from last year), 152,000 in men 35-49 (up 7% from last year) and 54,000 in women 35-49 (down 5.3% from last year). NXT’s audience was 67.2% male while AEW’s was 71.1% male.

There were more people watching wrestling this year than last year, as the total viewership for Tuesday night was 1,530,000, with 742,000 in 18-49 and 292,000 in 18-34. Last year, those numbers were 1,428,000 (viewership), 579,000 (18-49) and 210,000 (18-34). While the combined reach was down 7.5% (due to cord cutting and things of that nature), the total viewership was up 7.1%, the total 18-49 was up 28.2% and the total 18-34 was up 28.1%. Wrestling did much better in the under 50 demos than it has in the past, as 50+ was down from last year.

In addition to competing against each other, both shows also saw competition from the NHL on ESPN (Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 1,431,000/0.51) and the MLB Playoffs (Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers – 4,139,000/0.88) on FOX.

Here’s a breakdown of the quarters for Dynamite:

Q1: Christian Cage promo/Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – 731,000 viewers, 365,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Danielson vs. Strickland/Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 655,000 viewers (down 76,000), 375,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q3: End of Jericho vs. Hobbs/Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom segment/Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix – 673,000 viewers (up 18,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q4: End of Cassidy vs. Fenix/Toni Storm video/Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal/Jericho & Daniel Garcia segment/Jay White vs. Hangman Page – 589,000 viewers (down 84,000), 353,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q5: End of White vs. Page/MJF promo – 549,000 viewers (down 40,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q6: End of MJF & Bullet Club Gold segment/Toni Storm video – 557,000 viewers (up 8,000), 346,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q7: Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya/Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita segment – 556,000 viewers (down 1,000), 315,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q8: MJF & The Acclaimed segment/Christian Cage promo/Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus – 559,000 viewers (up 3,000), 319,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Overrun: End of Copeland vs. Luchasaurus – 606,000 viewers (up 7,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio & Ilja Dragunov segment – 991,000 viewers, 426,000 in 18-49

Q2: Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez/Gallus vs. Tyler Bate & Brawling Brutes – 956,000 viewers (down 35,000), 433,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q3: End of Gallus vs. Brutes/Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria segment – 861,000 viewers (down 95,000), 360,000 in 18-49 (down 73,000)

Q4: John Cena & Bron Breakker segment – 909,000 viewers (up 48,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q5: Cody Rhodes & The Family segment/Baron Corbin promo/Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio with guest referee LA Knight – 958,000 viewers (up 49,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q6: End of Dragunov vs. Mysterio/Cena, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams segment/Jade Cargill & Shawn Michaels segment/Rhodes & Corbin segment/Mysterio, Rhea Ripley & Nathan Frazier segment – 914,000 viewers (down 44,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q7: Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer/Chase U segment/Breakker & Paul Heyman segment/Cena & Hayes segment/Brian Pillman Jr video – 887,000 viewers (down 27,000), 371,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q8: Asuka, Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport & Fallon Henley segment/Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker – 866,000 viewers (down 21,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Overrun: End of Breakker vs. Hayes/Undertaker segment – 960,000 viewers (up 94,000), 422,000 in 18-49 (up 50,000)