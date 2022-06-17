Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite was significantly down in in the ratings, and the detailed breakdown of the numbers is online. As noted, this week’s Road Rager episode did a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 761,000 viewers, down 17.7% and 19% from the previous week to mark the lowest demo rating for a Friday show since last May and the lowest audience since it was running opposite NXT. The WON has the detailed look at the numbers including quarter-hour ratings, noting that the 18 – 34 demographic rating was a 0.15.

The show ranked #2 among cable ratings for the night, edged out by Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai). It was noted that Wednesday was overall the least-watched Wednesday for cable since July 4th, 2018 although there is no singular reason for why that was the case; the NHL Playoffs aired on ABC and did a 1.33 demo rating with 4.2 million viewers but that’s nowhere near the level of the NBA Finals last Wednesday. That didn’t stop Dynamite from dropping more than other regular shows; by comparison, The Big Bang Theory reruns were down 13% and Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News was down 16%.

On cable, it was #12 in women 18-49, #1 in men 18-49, tied for #1 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34. Compared to last week, it was down 23.6% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 66,000 in men 18-34 (down 14.3%), 41,000 in women 18-34 (down 34.9%), 192,000 in men 35-49 (down 13.5%) and 66,000 in women 35-49 (down 18.5%). The audience as 70.7% male in 18-49. The quarterly numbers were:

Q1: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz – 839,000 viewers, 395,000 in 18-49

Q2: Wardlow against 20 Men & Post-Match – 773,000 viewers (down 66,000), 342,000 in 18-49 (down 53,000)

Q3: Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood – 725,000 viewers (down 48,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q4: Post-match brawl, Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi segment, JAS brawl – 857,000 viewers (up 132,000), 409,000 in 18-49 (up 68,000)

Q5: Darby Allin, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly, Toni Storm Promos, start of Miro vs,. Ethan Page – 781,000 viewers (down 76,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 42,000)

Q6: End of Ethan Page vs. Miro, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm – 756,000 viewers (down 25,000), 369,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q7: Stokley Hathaway, Willow Nightingale, Adam Page, Adam Cole and Jay White Promos – 701,000 viewers (down 55,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q8: Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus – 659,000 viewers (down 42,000), 336,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)