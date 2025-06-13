Ratings Breakdown For AEW Summer Blockbuster This Past Wednesday

As previously reported, numbers were down for both AEW Dynamite and Collision this past Wednesday, which was a four-hour Summer Blockbuster special. It drew 597,000 viewers and an 0.17 rating (223,000) for Dynamite and then 397,000 viewers and an 0.09 rating (123,000) in the key 18-49 demo for Collision. Dynamite and Collision had an 0.10 and 0.06, respectively, in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for the four-hour special, which aired on TBS, including each individual quarter-hour.

Programming Insider reports that Dynamite was #3 on cable behind Gutfeld (3.049 million viewers, 0.18 rating in 18-49) and Jesse Watters Primetime (3.237 million, 0.18 in 18-49) on Fox News. The main competition for everyone that night was the NBA Finals on ABC, which had 9.195 million viewers and a 2.6 rating in 18-49. Dynamite was #2 on cable for its first hour behind Watters, but did beat Hannity (2,642,000/0.12) in its second hour for first place.

Collision was #2 in its first hour (behind Gutfeld). The first-half hour was behind an episode of Friends on Nick at Nite (292,000 viewers/0.10), it was also behind Fox News in its second hour (1,878,000/0.12). At 10 PM ET it was in third, then second at 10:30 PM, then second at 11 PM, and then third again at 11:30 PM ET. The last half hour was also behind SportsCenter (538,000/0.19). Overall, Dynamite was #5 for the night and Collision was #25. The lead-in of the Big Bang Theory drew 643,000 viewers and an 0.11 rating.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 8.9% in viewers, down 9.7% in 18-49 and down 15.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 12.3% in viewers, down 24.9% in 18-49 and down 8.3% in 18-34. It had 46,000 in men 18-34 (down 8.3%), 31,000 in women 18-34 (down 27.9%), 106,000 in men 35-49 (up 1.9%) and 54,000 in women 35-49 (up 3.8%). The audience was 68.2% male in 18-49. Compared to last week, Collision was up 4.5% in viewers, down 14% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 2.3% in viewers, down 26.3% in 18-49. It had 26,000 in men 18-34 (up 4%), 17,000 in women 18-34 (down 32%), 63,000 in men 35-49 (up 1.6%) and 17,000 in women 35-49 (down 29.2%).

Q1: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland – 672,000 viewers, 251,000 in 18-49

Q2: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland – 618,000 viewers (down 54,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q3: End of Ospreay vs. Swerve/Don Callis Family & Kazuchika Okada segment – 662,000 viewers (up 44,000), 250,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q4: Hurt Syndicate & Komander segment/Mistico vs. Blake Christian/MJF & Mistico segment – 577,000 viewers (down 85,000), 212,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q5: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Mascara Dorada, Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight – 602,000 viewers (up 25,000), 227,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q6: Death Riders, Hangman Page & The Opps segment – 563,000 viewers (down 39,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q7: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay/Kenny Omega and Okada video – 571,000 viewers (up 8,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q8: Omega and Okada contract signing – 517,000 viewers (down 54,000), 184,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q9: End of Omega & Okada segment/Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens – 498,000 viewers (down 19,000), 166,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q10: End of Fletcher vs. Bowens/FTR & Alantis angle – 445,000 viewers (down 53,000), 151,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q11: End of FTR & Altantis segment/Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Workhorsemen segment/Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart – 501,000 viewers (up 56,000), 145,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q12: End of Storm vs. Hart/Ricochet, Blaek Christian & Lee Johnson segment/Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale vs. MxM Collection & Taya Valkyrie – 440,000 viewers (down 61,000), 118,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q13: End of Briscoe, Willow & Ishii vs. MXM & Taya/Kris Statlander, Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir segment/Bandido vs. The Beast Mortos – 384,000 viewers (down 56,000), 111,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q14: End of Bandido vs. Mortos/Mercedes Mone & Zeuxis segment/Hangman Page & Young Bucks segment/Thekla vs. Queen Aminata – 363,000 viewers (down 21,000), 113,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q7: End of Thekla vs. Aminata/Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian segment – 332,000 viewers (down 31,000), 102,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q8: Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole & Daniel Garcia vs. Don Callis Family – 269,000 viewers (down 63,000), 92,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Overrun: End of Main Event – 254,000 (down 15,000), 89,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)