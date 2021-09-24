Ratings Breakdown For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite Grand Slam drew 1.273 million viewers this past Wednesday, as well as a 0.48 rating (627,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at the show by each quarter.

The show had a 0.31 in 18-34, which was the biggest since the first episode back in 2019. It was #1 for the fifth straight week, beating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,178,000 viewers, 0.39) and The Challenge (611,000 viewers, 0.36). It was fifth in women 18-49, doubled everything else in men 18-49 (0.67, PTI on ESPN was in second with 0.32). It also tied The Challenge for #1 in 18-34, was #3 with women 12-34 and won men 12-34 easily with a 0.30, with Challenge coming in second with 0.18.

Overall, the show was up 8.3% in viewers from last week, 9.2% in 18-49 and 15.6% in 18-34. It had 133,000 viewers in male 18-34 (up 12.7% from last week), 82,000 in women 18-34 (up 20.6%), 301,000 in men 35-49 (up 5.2%) and 111,000 in women 35-49 (up 9.9%). The audience was 69.4% male in 18-49. It had a 0.17 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.31 in 18-34 (up 15.6%), 0.65 in 35-49 (up 6.5%) and 0.50 in 50+ (up 4.2%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson – 1,258,000 viewers, 622,000 in 18-49

Q2: Omega vs. Danelson – 1,373,000 viewers (up 115,000), 679,000 in 18-49 (up 57,000)

Q3: End of Omega vs. Danelson/CM Punk promo – 1,334,000 viewers (down 39,000), 672,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q4: MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr – 1,190,000 viewers (down 144,000), 600,000 in 18-49 (down 72,000)

Q5: End of MJF vs. Pillman/Chris Jericho & Jake Hager promo/Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black – 1,272,000 viewers (up 82,000), 654,000 in 18-49 (up 54,000)

Q6: End of Rhodes vs. Black/FTR vs. Sting & Darby Allin – 1,256,000 viewers (down 16,000), 628,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: End of FTR vs. Allin & Sting/Intros for Britt Baker and Ruby Soho – 1,253,000 viewers (down 3,000), 598,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q8: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho – 1,249,000 viewers (down 4,000), 564,000 in 18-49 (down 34,000)