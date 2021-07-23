Ratings Breakdown For AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2)

As previously reported, AEW Fyter Fest (Night 2) drew the third biggest audience in AEW history, getting 1,148,000 viewers (1.64 viewers per home) and an 0.44 in the key adults 18-49 demographic (575,000 viewers). This is the biggest rating for the show of the year, as well. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including a look at the quarter-by-quarter audience.

The show had a 0.21 in 18-34. It was up 12% in viewers, 11% in 18-49 and down 9.6% in 18-34. It had 91,000 in men 18-34 (down 2.2% from last week), 59,000 in women 18-34 (down 19.2% from last week), 306,000 in men 35-49 (up 18.1%) and 119,000 in women 35-49 (up 28% from last week). The audience was 69% male in 18-49.

The only times AEW had larger viewership was the first show and ‘The Crossroads’, which had Shaquille O’Neal’s match. In the demo, it was only behind the first show and December 9 show (the week after Sting’s debut). Every segment this week except one was above 1.1 million viewers and nothing dropped below 550,000 in 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears – 1,114,000 viewers, 565,000 in 18-49

Q2: MJF promo/Nick Gage debut/Doc Gallows vs. Frankie Kazarian – 1,078,000 viewers (down 36,000), 553,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q3: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page segment/Team Taz promo/Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta – 1,197,000 viewers (up 119,000), 589,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q4: Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose – 1,192,000 viewers (down 5,000), 596,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q6: End of Baker vs. Rose/Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR Press Conference/Andrade introduces Chavo Guerrero – 1,164,000 viewers (down 28,000), 565,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q5: Andrade, Chavo Guerrero & Death Triangle segment/Christian Cage promo/QT Marshall interview/Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade – 1,125,000 viewers (down 39,000), 550,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q7: End of Cassidy vs. Blade/Chris Jericho promo/Malakai Black & Cody Rhodes video – 1,137,000 viewers (up 12,000), 573,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – 1,181,000 viewers (up 44,000), 612,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)