Ratings Breakdown For AEW Winter is Coming

As we previously reported, AEW’s special ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of Dynamite brought in 946,000 viewers and a 0.31 (398,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at the show quarter by quarter.

Viewers were up 8.5% from last week, but 18-49 was down 6.6%. The show had a 0.19 in 18-34, which is up 11.7%. The median viewer age, however, was the oldest in AEW’s history at 53. This show featured one match in the first hour that went for the entire hour. It managed to grow 9.3% in viewers from Q1 until the end, 6.7% in 18-49, 7.1% with males 18-49, 5.9% with women 18-49, 23.1% in 18-34 (16.2% men, 38.3% women) and 13% in 50+. The only demo the match lost viewers in was 35-49, which was down 0.4% (up 5.3% with men, down 15.5% with women).

Dynamite was #5 for the night and #4 in its timeslot. It was up against an NBA game that drew 1,879,000 viewers and a 0.65 rating. MTV’s Challenge had fewer viewers but a better rating with 725,000 and 0.40 respectively. Real Housewives had 955,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating.

Winter is Coming was #18 in women 18-49, which is lower than usual. It was #3 in 18-49, but second behind the NBA game in its time slot. It was #5 in 18-34, #8 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34. Men 18-34 was strong, even just barely beating RAW (83,000 to 80,000). But men and women 35-49 and teenagers were weaker than usual.

It had 83,000 in men 18-34 (up 18.6% from last week), 51,000 in women 18-34 (up 2%), 199,000 in men 35-49 (down 3.9%) and 65,000 in women 35-49 (down 19.8%). The audience was 70.9 percent male in 18-49. It had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10%), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 11.7%), 0.43 in 35-49 (down 8.3%) and 0.44 in 50+ (up 25.7%). Q2 was the top quarter for 35-49, while Q4 was the high point for 18-49, women 18-49 and women 18-34. Q4 and Q5 tied for the high point in total viewers.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 947,000 viewers, 401,000 in 18-49

Q2: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 963,000 viewers (up 14,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q3: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 943,000 viewers (down 20,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q4: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 1,035,000 viewers (up 92,000), 428,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q5: End of Danielson vs. Page/SuperKliq promo/Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal – 1,035,000 viewers (even), 418,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q6: Tay Conti & Penelope Ford video/Malakai Black video/Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida – 855,000 viewers (down 180,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (down 70,000)

Q7: End of Deeb vs. Shida/Varsity Blondes interview/Eddie Kingston promo/MJF promo – 873,000 viewers (up 18,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q8: MJF vs. Dante Martin – 936,000 viewers (up 63,000), 420,000 in 18-49 (up 59,000)