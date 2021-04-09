Ratings Breakdown For Final Battle Between AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite and NXT split the measures on their final night in competition. NXT won the viewership with 768,000 (compared to AEW’s 788,000) while Dynamite won the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.28 rating compared to NXT’s 0.26. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers between the two shows, including a quarter-by-quarter breakdown.

Dynamite was #5 for the night, while NXT was #11. It was noted that if the show had been exclusive to the USA Network, it’s possible NXT could have finished in the high 800s or low 900s in total viewers (with around 340-355,000 in the demo) and placed around seventh. The rankings of the TV shows by Showbuzz Daily and others are done by the 18-49 number, not viewership. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite had 366,000 viewers and NXT had 282,000.

Dynamite was #4 in males 18-49, #19 in women 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #7 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34. NXT was #13 in women 18-49, #8 in males 18-49, #18 in 18-34, #17 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34. So NXT did win the women 18-49 demographic, but Dynamite won the others. The biggest competition for the night, sports-wise, was an NBA game that did a million viewers and a 0.36 rating.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 1.7% in viewers, but up 7.3% in the 18-49 demo and up 27.7% in 18-34. NXT was up 17.4% in viewers, 5.6% in 18-49 and down 27.5% in 18-34. Dynamite had 54,000 in men 18-34 (up 17.4%), 52,000 in women 18-34 (up 40.5%), 192,000 in men 35-49 (down 2.5%) and 68,000 in women 35-49 (up 11.5%). NXT, meanwhile, had 34,000 in men 18-34 (down 42.4%), 32,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 122,000 in men 35-49 (up 17.3%) and 94,000 in women 35-49 (up 30.6%).

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Hangman Page vs. Max Caster – 691,000 viewers, 370,000 in 18-49

Q2: Death Triangle & Best Friends segment/Inner Circle promo – 728,000 viewers (up 37,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (up 37,000)

Q3: Christian Cage & Taz segment/Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country – 640,000 viewers (down 88,000), 363,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q4: End of Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country/QT Marshall promo/Sting & Lance Archer promo/Team Taz segment – 632,000 viewers (down 8,000), 338,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q5: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake – 620,000 viewers (down 12,000), 337,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q6: The Pinnacle, Inner Circle & Mike Tyson segment/Britt Baker promo/Tay Conti vs. The Bunny – 732,000 viewers (up 112,000), 366,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q7: End of Conti vs. Bunny/Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers – 741,000 viewers (up 9,000), 369,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q8: End of Moxley & Young Bucks vs. Omega & Good Brothers/Younb Bucks heel turn – 724,000 viewers (down 17,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

And here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for NXT:

Q1: Nita Strauss performs National Anthem/Pete Dunne vs. KUSHIDA – 700,000 viewers, 261,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Dunne vs. KUSHDA, Gauntlet Eliminator Match – 677,000 viewers (down 23,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q3: End of Gauntlet Eliminator match – 766,000 viewers (up 89,000), 269,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q4: Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER – 737,000 viewers (down 29,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q5: End of WALTER vs. Ciampa – 817,000 viewers (up 80,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q6: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma – 737,000 viewers (down 80,000), 262,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q7: End of MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma – 738,000 viewers (up 1,000), 281,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q8: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez – 858,000 viewers (up 120,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (up 68,000)

Overrun: End of Shirai vs. Gonzalez – 1,105,000 viewers (up 247,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (up 99,000)

Dynamite had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 37.5%), 0.15 in 18-34 (up 22.9%), 0.41 in 35-49 (up 5%) and 0.24 in 50+ (down 17.2%). The audience was 67.2% male in 18-49 and 65.2% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 52.9%), 0.10 in 18-34 (down 27.5%), 0.34 in 35-49 (up 22.7%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 18.8%). The audience was 55.3% male in 18-49 and 81.9% male in 12-17.