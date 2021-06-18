Ratings Breakdown For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew 487,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating (244,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers including a quarter-by-quarter look at the episode.

Dynamite drew a 0.07 in the 18-34 demographic and finished at #16 in cable for the night. It did really well with males 35-49, even against basketball, but not very well in the other demographics. The NBA game that went head-to-head drew 3,961,000 viewers and a 1.42 in 18-49. Overall, the show was up 5.4% in viewers, down 1.2% in 18-49 and down 31.5% in 18-34.

There were 409,000 who watched live and 78,000 who watched via DVR. The average viewer watch 48.8% of the show and there were 998,000 who watched at least a minute. 10.2 times as many viewers watched the NBA game. When including +6 viewers on DVR, it was an average of 818,000 viewers and the average viewer watched 62.1%, with only 50% watching live.

The first hour, which will be the Rampage timeslot, had 547,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in 18-49 (273,000). The second hour had 426,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating (216,000). TNT was in third place for the night behind ESPN and HGTV.

Dynamite had 26,000 viewers in male 18-34 (down 21.2%), 24,000 in women 18-34 (down 40%), 165,000 in men 35-49 (up 28.9%) and 29,000 in women 35-49 (down 37%). The audience was 78.3% male in 18-49. Of the people who watched at least one second of Smackdown and also had access to TNT, only 14.61% watched at least a second of AEW and another 4.27% of Smackdown viewers watched AEW via DVR. That would suggest some crossover as 43.4% of those who watched at least a second of Dynamite on Friday also watch a second of Smackdown. That is 51.4% for Saturday viewers via DVR.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: Matt Hardy interview/Christian Cage vs. Angelico – 567,000 viewers, 292,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cody Rhodes & Brock Anderson & QT Marshall segment/The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston – 552,000 viewers (down 15,000), 273,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q3: End of Bucks & Cutler vs. Pac, Kingston & Penta – 569,000 viewers (up 17,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q4: The Pinnacle interview/Sting & Darby Allin promo – 500,000 viewers (down 69,000), 254,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q5: Evil Uno interview/Miro vs. Evil Uno/Andrade video – 494,000 viewers (down 6,000), 258,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q6: Kenny Omega & Don Callis interview/Mark Sterling & Jade Cargill segment/Lance Archer vs. Chandler Hopkins – 434,000 viewers (down 60,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

Q7: Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsh/Britt Baker & Rebel interview – 409,000 viewers (down 25,000), 201,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q8: Hangman Page & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs – 367,000 viewers (down 42,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)