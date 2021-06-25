Ratings Breakdown For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite got the best Friday night numbers yet, getting 552,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating (262,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

The show also drew a 0.08 in 18-34. It was up 13.3% in viewers from last week, as well as 7.4% in 18-49 and 12% in 18-34. It was #15 on cable for the night, although in its time slot, TNT was in third place during those two hours, behind an NBA game on ESPN (4,657,000 viewers, 1.72 rating) and an NHL game (983,000 viewers, 0.29 rating). Once the NHL game ended, the second hour of Dynamite was in second place in its time slot.

The show had a very strong opener with Jake Hager vs. Wardlow in a MMA-style cage fight, which drew 731,000 viewers and an 0.26 (341,000), easily the best starting numbers for Dynamite in the Friday timeslot. The May 23 show opened with Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi and drew 642,000 viewers overall and 308,000 in 18-49. The June 4 episode opened with The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC and had 549,000 viewers overall and 202,000 in 18-49. The June 11 episode opened with Christian Cage vs. Angelico, which had 567,000 viewers and 292,000 in 18-49.

Overall the first hour (which will be Rampage in August), drew 618,000 viewers and a 0.22 (288,000 viewers) in 18-49. The second hour fell to 498,000 viewers and 0.18 (232,000 viewers) in 18-49. The audience was 469,000 live and 83,000 via DVR through 3 AM. The average viewer watched 45.2% of the show, lower than usual for this time slot. Total viewers that watched at least one second was 1,221,000, up 22.3% from last week’s 998,000. Of those who watched at least one second, 40.9% watched at least one second of Smackdown, which is the best crossover audience for the show so far. Meanwhile, 15.1% watched the NBA with 8.1% watching both games, 5% watching only the Jazz vs. Clippers game and 2% only watching the 76ers vs. Hawks game.

The show had 36,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 38.5%), 20,000 in women 18-34 (down 16.7%), 143,000 in men 35-49 (down 13.3%) and 63,000 in women 35-49 (up 117.2%). The audience was 64.5% male in 18-49.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow – 731,000 viewers, 341,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Hager vs. Wardlow/Penta, Eddie Kingston & Frankie Kazarian interview/Team Taz interview – 627,000 viewers (down 104,000), 295,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q3: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky – 570,000 viewers (down 57,000), 270,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q4: Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi/Kenny Omega & Jungle Boy segment/Matt Hardy & Christian Cage segment – 545,000 viewers (down 25,000), 264,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q5: Cody Rhodes & Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solow/Jake Roberts & Lance Archer promo – 524,000 viewers (down 21,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q6: Jim Ross interviews Andrade/Hangman Page & Dark Order segment/Penelope Ford vs. Julia Hart – 501,000 viewers (down 23,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q7: Miro & Brian Pillman Jr brawl/Britt Baker, Rebel & Vickie Guerrero segment/FTR vs Santana & Ortiz video/Jade Cargill & Mark Sterling interview – 496,000 viewers (down 5,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q8: The Good Brothers & Matt Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston & Frankie Kazarian – 476,000 viewers (down 20,000), 200,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)