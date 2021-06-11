Ratings Breakdown For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was even lower than the week before, as the Friday timeslot is doing the company no favors. The show had 462,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating (247,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The show also had a 0.10 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full ratings breakdown for the numbers, including a look at the show’s quarters.

The viewership and rating were the lowest in Dynamite history. But, the show still finished ninth in 18-49 and beat one of the NHL Stanley Cup playoff games. The top six spots were taken up by NBA and NHL playoffs, along with related programming. The other two spots ahead of AEW included a College Softball World Series game (0.20) and Tucker Carlson on Fox News. The first hour, which will be the Rampage timeslot, had 495,000 viewers and a 0.19 (251,000 viewers). The second hour dropped off significantly, as it had 430,000 viewers, but a 0.19 rating (243,000 viewers) in 18-49.

The show was down 12.2% from last week in viewers, down 6.1% in 18-49 and up 30.4% in 18-34. It was a younger-skewing audience than normal. The audience was 379,000 live, with another 83,000 watching via DVR. The average viewer watched 49.3% (lower than last week and lower than normal for AEW). Total viewers watching one second of the show was 937,000, down 8.2% from last week.

It had 33,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 8.3%), 40,000 in women 18-34 (up 100%), 128,000 in men 35-49 (down 2.3%) and 46,000 in women 35-49 (down 39.5%). The audience was 65.2% male in 18-49. With +6 viewing, it was 50% live, 42% via DVR and 8% via VOD. Total viewers on average was 758,000. With DVR, the average viewer watched 62.8% of the show and total watching for at least one second was 1,207,000.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo – 549,000 viewers, 302,000 in 18-49

Q2: Mark Henry interview/Andrade El Idolo debuts for AEW – 474,000 viewers (down 75,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (down 66,000)

Q3: Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Antony Ogogo & QT Marshall/Stadium Stampede highlights – 484,000 viewers (up 10,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q4: Inner Circle promo/Orange Cassidy & Best Friends promo/Kenny Omega & Don Callis promo – 473,000 viewers (down 11,000), 240,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q5: Jungle Boy & Christian Cage vs. Private Party – 456,000 viewers (down 17,000), 251,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q6: Team Taz promo/Sting & Darby Allin promo/Britt Baker championship celebration – 449,000 viewers (down 7,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q7: Death Triangle & Eddie Kingston segment/The Bunny vs. Red Velvet – 438,000 viewers (down 11,000), 250,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q8: Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto – 374,000 viewers (down 64,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)