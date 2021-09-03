Ratings Breakdown For Last Week’s AEW Rampage

As previously reported, last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage had a huge ratings and viewership drop from the week before (which was expected), as it drew 722,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating (434,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full ratings breakdown for the episode, including a look at the show quarter by quarter.

The show had a 0.14 in 18-34. Overall, it was down 36% in viewers, 37.7% in 18-49 and down 56.3% in 18-34. However it was still in first place for the night, even beating an NFL preseason game that had 1,164,000 viewers and 0.31. It was #13 in women 18-49, #1 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #14 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34. It had 61,000 in males 18-34 (down 58.8%), 40,000 in women 18-34 (down 51.8%), 250,000 in men 35-49 (down 20.9%) and 83,000 in women 35-49 (down 42.8%). The audience was 71.7% male in 18-49. It had a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 50%), 0.14 in 18-34 (down 56.3%), 0.54 in 35-49 (down 27.8%) and 0.23 in 50+ (down 32.4%).

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown:

Q1: Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Brothers – 791,000 viewers, 440,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Brothers/CM Punk & Darby Allin video/Miro & Eddie Kingston segment – 733,000 viewers (down 58,000), 462,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q3: Tay Conti vs. The Bunny/Mark Henry interviews main event participants – 696,000 viewers (down 37,000), 429,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q4: Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler – 666,000 viewers (down 30,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)