Ratings Breakdown For Last Week’s AEW Rampage

As previously reported, last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in 1,129,000 viewers and a 0.53 rating (697,000). It was second in 18-49 for that night behind NFL and nearly doubled the show that came in third (which had a 0.28). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full ratings breakdown for the episode, including a look at the show quarter by quarter. It was noted that the high rating and viewership was likely an outlier due to Punk’s big return and that future episodes likely won’t hit it.

In an interesting note, the quarter of Punk’s return did a 1.70 in 18-49 in the city of Chicago, while the entire show had a 1.30 in that demo. The promo was over 1.4 million viewers at several points and the peak number in the demo was 930,000 (0.72). It was a younger audience than AEW usually gets, which almost never happens on Friday nights at 10 PM. Most of the audience ended up staying for the rest of the show.

The show had a 0.33 rating in 18-34. It was up 52.6% from the week before in total viewers, as well as up 76% in 18-49 and 51% in 18-34. The biggest increase was 35-49. The show had 148,000 viewers in male 18-34 (up 72.1% from last week), 83,000 in women 18-34 (up 23.9%), 316,000 in men 35-49 (up 70.8%) and 145,000 in women 35-49 (up 150%). The audience was 66.6% male in 18-49. It had a 0.20 in 12-17 (up 25%), 0.73 in 35-49 (up 113.4%) and 0.34 in 50+ (up 41.7%).

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown:

Q1: CM Punk’s AEW debut – 1,341,000 viewers, 842,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Punk interview/Christian Cage promo/Jurassic Express vs. Private Party – 1,135,000 viewers (down 206,000), 699,000 in 18-49 (down 143,000)

Q3: End of Jurassic Express vs. Private Party/Kenny Omega promo/Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan – 1,005,000 viewers (down 130,000), 610,000 in 18-49 (down 89,000)

Q4: Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia – 1,037,000 viewers (up 32,000), 616,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)