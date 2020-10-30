Ratings Breakdown For NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, NXT Halloween Havoc split the numbers with AEW Dynamite this week, earning a viewership win (876,000 to AEW’s 781,000) but losing in the key 18-49 ratings demographic (0.25 to AEW’s 0.31). Dynamite was #2 for the night and NXT was #21. Since the latter was back in the top 50, full demo numbers are available. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the ratings including a look at the quarter-by-quarter numbers.

Dynamite was #12 in the 18-49 demo, but overall it was only just behind a Lifetime movie Married at First Sight, which had an 0.32. It was #8 with males 18-49 and #1 among non-news shows. It was #12 in males 12-34 and #2 in non-news shows (NXT was #1 in this measure). AEW beat NXT in males 18-34 but NXT had the edge in male teenagers. Dynamite was up 3.7% from last week and up 5.7% in the key demo.

In an interesting note, NXT did well enough that it almost beat Smackdown’s most recent rating, and Smackdown had no wrestling competition. Both shows beat Smackdown in 18-49. It was #11 in males 18-49 (second to AEW in non-news shows), #11 in 18-34 (fourth among non-news), #19 in women 12-34 (8th among non-news shows) and #6 in males 12-34 (#1 in non-news). NXT’s themed episode had it up 34.6% from last week and 53.2% in 18-49.

Dynamite had 66,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 37.5%), 71,000 in women 18-34 (up 24.6%), 178,000 in men 35-49 (down 12.3%) and 116,000 in women 35-49 (up 43.2%). NXT had 62,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 158.3%), 40,000 in women 18-34 (up 33.3%), 148,000 in men 35-49 (up 51%) and 76,000 in women 35-49 (up 43.4%).

Here’s a detailed quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: Wardlow vs. Hangman Page – 818,000 viewers, 413,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley promo/Eddie Kingston promo/Kingston vs. Matt Sydal – 726,000 viewers (down 92,000), 374,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q3: Young Bucks & FTR interview/Inner Circle Town Hall – 753,000 viewers (up 27,000), 420,000 in 18-49 (up 46,000)

Q4: Inner Circle Town Hall – 867,000 viewers (up 114,000), 466,000 in 18-49 (up 46,000)

Q5: Cody vs. Orange Cassidy – 830,000 viewers (down 37,000), 337,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q6: Miro & Kip Sabian beat up Best Friends/Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsch – 744,000 viewers (down 86,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (up 41,000)

Q7: Shawn Spears vs. VSK/Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M – 766,000 viewers (up 22,000), 393,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q8: End of Omega vs. Penta – 748,000 viewers (down 18,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest – 922,000 viewers, 337,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Gargano vs. Priest – 957,000 viewers (up 35,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q3: William Regal & Cameron Grimes segment/Pat McAffee segment/Pete Dunne returns – 892,000 viewers (down 65,000), 334,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q4: Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas – 780,000 viewers (down 112,000), 290,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q5: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes/Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez – 850,000 viewers (up 70,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q6: End of Ripley vs. Gonzalez – 901,000 viewers (up 51,000), 337,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q7: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis Part 2/Tommaso Ciampa promo – 812,000 viewers (down 89,000), 310,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q8: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae – 844,000 viewers (up 32,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Overrun: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae – 967,000 (up 123,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

AEW had a 0.10 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.20 in 18-34 (up 30.5%), 0.44 in 35-49 (up 3.5%) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 3.6%). The audience was 59.4% male in 18-49 and 45.5% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.16 in 12-17, 0.15 in 18-34 (up 88.9%), 0.35 in 35-49 (up 48.3%) and 0.43 in 50+. The audience was 64.4% male in 18-49 and 67.8% male in 12-17.