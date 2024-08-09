Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up slightly in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating. The show had 633,000 viewers, an 0.19 (257,000 viewers) in 18-49 and 0.08 in 18-34 (54,000). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

The 18-34 number was the lowest ever in the normal timeslot. This was also the first time that the lead-in of The Big Bang Theory actually beat Dynamite, as it had an 0.20. Dynamite was #8 for the night behind that, three Olympic shows and three shows on Fox News. It was #4 in the time slot, behind the Olympics on USA (1,097,000/0.31), Jesse Watters (3,243,000/0.21) and Hannity (2,688,000/0.20).

Compared to last week, it was up 3.9% in viewers, up 11.3% in 18-49, up 51.5% in 35-49 and down 44.3% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 25.2% in viewers and down 31.1% in 18-49. The audience was 67.3% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher – 822,000 viewers, 309,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of MJF vs. Fletcher/Mariah May vs. Viva Van – 732,000 viewers (down 90,000), 279,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q3: Toni Storm and Mariah May angle/Jack Perry promo/Darby Allin promo/Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith – 626,000 viewers (down 106,000), 254,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q4: End of Shibata vs. Keith/Orange Cassidy promo/Hangman Page promo – 587,000 viewers (down 39,000), 252,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q5: Swerve Strickland promo/Orange Cassidy & FTR vs. Rush, The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong – 587,000 viewers (even), 238,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q6: End of Cassidy & FTR vs. Strong, RUSH & Mortos/Christian Cage promo – 564,000 viewers (down 23,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q7: Hologram video/Kamille squash/Mercedes Mone & Britt Baker segment/Strickland & Bryan Danielson video – 586,000 viewers (up 22,000), 263,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q8: Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett – 535,000 viewers (down 51,000), 238,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Overrun: End of Danielson vs. Jarrett – 516,000 viewers (down 19,000), 221,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)