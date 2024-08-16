Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite rose in both viewership and ratings after weeks of being below 700,000 viewers. The show had 703,000 viewers and an 0.23 (306,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.13 rating in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #1 for the night on cable and in its timeslot, and also managed to beat CBS in hour two and tie FOX for the night. It was up a fair deal from the episodes that aired during the Olympics. However, compared to the last non-Olympics show, Blood & Guts, it is down 10.6% in viewers, down 11.8% in 18-49 and down 6.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 19.6% in viewers, down 25.7% in 18-49 and down 40.3% in 18-34.

Q1: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida – 836,000 viewers, 331,000 in 18-49

Q2: Team Jarrett and Hangman Page segment/Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal – 755,000 viewers (down 81,000), 347,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q3: MJF & Will Ospreay video/PAC promo/Darby Allin & Jack Perry segment – 706,000 viewers (down 49,000), 329,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q4: Mariah May video/Mina Shirakawa interview/Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly – 666,000 viewers (down 40,000), 299,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Q5: End of Cassidy vs. Strong vs. O’Reilly/Claudio Castagnoli & Kazuchika Okada segment – 684,000 viewers (up 22,000), 292,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: Christian Cage promo/HOOK & The Learning Tree segment – 684,000 viewers (even), 295,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q7: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed – 678,000 viewers (down 6,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q8: End of Bucks vs. Acclaimed/Christopher Daniels promo/Bryan Danielson video/Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta – 661,000 viewers (down 17,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Overrun: End of Strickland vs. Yuta – 606,000 viewers (down 55,000), 260,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)