Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was down from the week before following Sunday’s All In PPV event. The show had 691,000 viewers and an 0.22 rating (301,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.14 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers for the episode.

Dynamite was #1 on cable for the night and #5 on all of television. It beat Jesse Watters on Fox News (3,070,000/0.20), MTV’s The Challenge (407,000/0.19), WNBA on NBA TV (580,000/0.14) and the US Open on ESPN (837,000/0.13). The lead in, The big Bang Theory, had 888,000 viewers and an 0.15.

Quarter hours were not available at this time.