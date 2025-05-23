Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 575,000 viewers with an 0.15 (194,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.10 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #13 for the night, #4 for the first hour and #3 for the second. It was against the NBA Playoffs game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, which had 5,726,000/1.89 on TNT and 824,000/0.29 on Tru TV for 6,550,000 viewers and 2.17 in 18-49. It was also behind the Stanley Cup Playoffs game (Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars) on ESPN which had 1,460,000/0.45, as well as Watters on Fox News (3,580,000/0.18).

Compared to last week, the show was down 15.7% in viewers, down 15.3% in 18-49 and down 4.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 19.4% in viewres, down 39.2% in 18-49 and down 45.2% in 18-34. It had 46,000 in men 18-34 (up 15% from last week), 23,000 in women 18-34 (down 28.1%), 78,000 in men 35-49 (down 33.9%) and 47,000 in women 35-49 (up 20.5%). The audience was 63.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Will Ospreay and Hangman Page segment – 732,000 viewers, 242,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Ospreay & Hangman segment/Young Bucks & Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Powerhouse Hobbs – 644,000 viewers (down 88,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: Bucks & Mox vs. Joe, Swerve & Hobbs – 608,000 viewers (down 36,000), 192,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q4: End of Bucks & Mox vs. Joe, Swerve & Hobbs/MJF & Hurt Syndicate segment – 625,000 viewers (up 17,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q5: End of MJF & Hurt Syndicate segment/Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara promo/Kazuchika Okada promo/Ricochet vs. Anthony Bowens – 557,000 viewers (down 68,000), 185,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q6: End of Ricochet vs. Bowens – 518,000 viewers (down 39,000), 181,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q7: FTR & Stokely Hathaway promo/Jamie Hayter & Mercedes Mone segment – 501,000 viewers (down 17,000), 176,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q8: Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart – 495,000 viewers (down 6,000), 168,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Overrun: Anarchy in the Arena brawl – 455,000 (down 40,000), 164,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)