Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 636,000 viewers with an 0.16 (213,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.11 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #12 for the night and #4 in its timeslot. It was behind the NbA game between the Thunder and the Timberwolves on ESPN (4,624,000/1.36) and the Stanley Cup Playoffs of Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricane (1,427,000/0.38), as well as Watters on FOX News (3,561,000/0.21). It was actually third in the second hour, still behind the NBA and NHL but ahead of Fox News.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 10.6% in viewers, up 9.8% in 18-49 and up 13% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 19.2% in viewres, down 36.4% in 18-49 and down 30.4% in 18-34. It had 45,000 in men 18-34 (down 2.2%), 33,000 in women 18-34 (up 65%), 102,000 in men 35-49 (up 30.8%) and 37,000 in women 35-49 (down 21.3%). The audience was 69% male in 18-49.

Q1: Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page segment – 689,000 viewers, 249,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Ospreay, Swerve & Hangman segment/Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd & Marina Shafir vs. Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey & Willow Nightingale – 634,000 viewers (down 55,000), 205,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q3: End of Mox, Kidd & Shafir vs. Briscoe, Bailey & Nightingale/Hurt Syndicate segment/Penelope Ford promo – 606,000 viewers (down 28,000), 195,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q4: Ricochet promo/Harley Cameron & Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford – 598,000 viewers (down 8,000), 188,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q5: End of Cameron & Jay vs. Bayne & Ford/Mercedes Mone promo/The Opps vs. The Frat House – 637,000 viewers (up 39,000), 211,000 in 18-49 ( 23,000)

Q6: Jamie Hayter & Thekla segment/Mistico video/Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher – 648,000 viewers (up 11,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q7: End of Cole vs. Fletcher/Brody King vs. Josh Alexander – 618,000 viewers (down 30,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q8: End of King vs. Alexander/Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone segment – 636,000 viewers (up 18,000), 218,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Overrun: End of Mone/Storm segment – 705,000 (up 69,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)