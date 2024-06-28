Ratings Breakdown For This Past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite rose back to normal levels after near-historic lows the week before. The show had 680,000 viewers and an 0.22 rating (288,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #6 for the night and #3 in its time slot, behind the NBA Draft (2,220,000/0.79 on ESPN, 2,193,000/0.5 on ABC) and the English-language broadcast of Copa America on FS1 (1,032,000/0.37). The lead-in of The Big Bang Theory had 896,000/0.16.

Dynamite had 44,000 in men 18-34, 51,000 in women 18-34, 132,000 in men 35-49 and 73,000 in women 35-49. The audience was 60.7 male in 18-49. Compared to last week, it was up 35.2% in viewers, up 35.2% in 18-49 and up 4.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 15.9% in viewers, down 8.9% in 18-49 and down 28.6% in 18-34.

Q1: MJF, Daniel Garcia & Will Ospreay segment – 846,000 viewers, 355,000 in 18-49

Q2: Swerve Strickland promo/Blackpool Combat Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon – 706,000 viewers (down 140,000), 296,000 in 18-49 (down 59,000)

Q3: End of BCC vs. LIJ/Jay White vs. Rey Fenix – 631,000 viewers (down 75,000), 264,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q4: End of White vs. Fenix/Young Bucks backstage promo – 613,000 viewers (down 18,000), 254,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: The Acclaimed & The Elite segment/Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy promo/Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May vs. Anna Jay, Saraya & Harley Cameron – 707,000 viewers (up 94,000), 303,000 in 18-49 (up 49,000)

Q6: End of Storm, Shirakawa & May vs. Jay, Saraya & Cameron/Mercedes Mone segment/TV Time with Chris Jericho – 717,000 viewers (up 10,000), 299,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q7: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr – 637,000 viewers (down 80,000), 279,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q8: End of O’Reilly vs. ZSJ/Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates of Agony – 615,000 viewers (down 22,000), 271,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Overrun: End of Ospreay & Swerve vs. Gates of Agony – 617,000 viewers (down 2,000), 250,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)