Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had its second biggest numbers ever, only behind their debut episode in 2019. It had 1,319,000 viewers and a 0.52 rating (681,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated numbers for the episode including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter. It was noted that the seventh quarter was exceptionally strong, whereas it’s normally one of the weakest for the show.

Dynamite drew an 0.26 rating in the adults 18-34 demographic. It was #5 in women 18-49, first place in men 18-49 (373,000 viewers, 0.75), #1 in 18-34, #3 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34 (0.32). AEW beat ABC, NBC and CBS in the second hour. The show was up 26% in viewers from last week, 40.1% in 18-49 and 21.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, when the show wasn’t opposed by NXT either, it was up 29.8% in viewers, 41.6% in 18-49 and 18.1% in 18-34. The show had 111,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 6.7%), 73,000 in women 18-34 (up 52.1%), 373,000 in men 35-49 (up 44%) and 124,000 in women 35-49 (up 67.6%). The audience was 71.1%.

Dynamite had a 0.23 in 12-17 (up 91.7%), 0.26 in 18-34 (up 21.1%), 0.78 in 35-49 (up 49.5%) and 0.48 in 50+ (up 9.1%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes – 1,283,000 viewers, 655,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Rhodes vs. Black/CM Punk and Taz segment – 1,279,000 viewers (down 4,000), 674,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q3: Ruby Soho & Britt Baker segment/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin – 1,199,000 viewers (down 80,000), 633,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q4: Dan Lambert promo/MJF & Brian Pillman Jr segment – 1,296,000 viewers (up 97,000), 652,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q5: Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter – 1,396,000 viewers (up 100,000), 702,000 in 18-49 (up 50,000)

Q6: FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & John Silver/Tully Blanchard interview/Varsity Blonds promo – 1,348,000 viewers (down 48,000), 681,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q7: The Elite & Bryan Danielson segment – 1,453,000 viewers (up 105,000), 755,000 in 18-49 (up 74,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki – 1,298,000 viewers (down 155,000), 696,000 in 18-49 (down 59,000)