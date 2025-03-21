Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in overall viewership, as well as the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 658,000 viewers with an 0.19 (258,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.12 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #11 for the day and #4 in its time slot, American vs. Mount St. Mary’s on TruTV against hour one (1,432,000/0.43) and Xavier vs. Texas against hour two (2,433,000/0.74), along with Detroit vs. Miami NBA on ESPN (910,000/0.26) and Watters on FOX News (4,009,000/0.26). Dynamite was #3 in its second hour, managing to beat Hannity (3,186,000/0.15).

Compared to last week, it was up 4.8% in viewers, up 16.7% in 18-49 and down 8.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 17.8% in viewers, down 28.1% in 18-49 and down 41.4% in 18-34. It had 39,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 9.3%), 43,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 134,000 in men 35-49 (up 22.9%) and 42,000 in women 35-49 (up 90.9%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet – 765,000 viewers, 293,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Bailey vs. Davis vs. Ricochet – 668,000 viewers (down 97,000), 253,000 in 18-49 (down 40,000)

Q3: Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz – 675,000 viewers (up 7,000), 274,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q4: End of Mone vs. Starkz/The Outrunners video/MJF promo/Jon Moxley vs. Cope – 647,000 viewers (down 28,000), 246,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q5: Mox vs. Cope – 678,000 viewers (up 31,000), 254,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q6: End of Mox vs. Cope/Bandido promo – 704,000 viewers (up 26,000), 273,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q7: Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox/Hangman Page promo – 597,000 viewers (down 107,000), 250,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q8: Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander – 597,000 viewers (even), 237,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Overrun: End of Bayne vs. Statlander/Toni Storm promo & brawl – 537,000 viewers (down 60,000), 230,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)