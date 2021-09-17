Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both measures from last week, but still brought in 1.175 million viewers and a 0.44 rating (574,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the the numbers including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

Dynamite drew a 0.27 in 18-34. Dynamite had 118,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 6.3% from last week), 68,000 in women 18-34 (down 6.8%), 286,000 in men 35-49 (down 23.3%) and 101,000 in women 35-49 (down 18.5%). Dynamite also had a 0.48 in 50+. It was 70.4% male in 18-49. It was #1 on cable for the night overall, #6 in women 18-49, #1 in men 18-49 (doubling everything except an ESPN documentary), #2 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #1 in both men 12-34 and overall 25-54. It had a 0.17 in 12-17 (down 26.1%), 0.27 in 18-34 (up 1.1%), 0.61 in 35-49 (down 22.1%) and 0.48 in 50+ (same as last week).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian – 1,197,000 viewers, 567,000 in 18-49

Q2: Adam Cole promo/Lucha Brothers & Butcher & Blade video/Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol promo/MJF, Wardlow and Brian Pillman Jr segment/Pillman Jr interview – 1,101,000 viewers (down 96,000), 527,000 in 18-49 (down 40,000)

Q3: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express promo/FTR vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal/Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki promo – 1,128,000 viewers (up 27,000), 549,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q4: Malakai Black, Cody Rhodes & Rosario Dawson segment/Dan Lambert, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager segment – 1,196,000 viewers (up 68,000), 567,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q5: End of Lambert & Jericho segment/Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill – 1,229,000 viewers (up 33,000), 594,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q6: Taz & CM Punk angle/Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears – 1,144,000 viewers (down 85,000), 568,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q7: End of Allin vs. Spears/FTR attacks Sting/Bryan Danielson & Kenny Omega segment – 1,243,000 viewers (up 99,000), 630,000 in 18-49 (up 62,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. 2.0 – 1,163,000 viewers (down 80,000), 587,000 in 18-49 (down 43,000)