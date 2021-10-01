Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in both viewers and ratings from last week, getting only 1.152 million viewers and a 0.45 (588,000 viewers) in the key adult 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed breakdown of the numbers this week, including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

Dynamite was #1 on cable again this week, beating The Challenge (646,000 viewers, 0.40) and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,156,000 viewers, 0.38). In males 18-49, as noted, the show beat RAW in men 18-49 by 50,000, but it also beat last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam as well. However, WWE still topped Dynamite this week in women (by 86,000). AEW narrowly beat the last episode of Smackdown by 2,000 in men but lost in women by 136,000. It was also the first week AEW beat RAW with teenagers, 0.19 to 0.17. When compared to last year’s numbers, AEW is up 3,000 with women but up 157,000 with men, which says the majority of the new viewers for the show are male.

Dynamite was #8 in women 18-49, but managed to double all other shows with men 18-49 (0.67 compared to The Challenge‘s 0.31). It was second to The Challenge in 18-34, #7 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34. Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 9.5% in viewers, 6.2% in 18-49 and 22.8% in 18-34. It had 113,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 15%), 53,000 in women 18-34 (down 35.4%), 324,000 in male 35-49 (up 7.6%) and 98,000 in women 35-49 (down 11.7%). In 18-49, the audience was 74.8% male. It had a 0.19 in 12-17 (up 11.8%), 0.24 in 18-34 (down 22.8%), 0.66 in 35-49 (up 1.4%) and 0.44 in 50+ (down 12%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy – 1,210,000 viewers, 633,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cole vs. Jungle Boy/The Elite & Bryan Danielson segment – 1,223,000 viewers (up 13,000), 623,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q3: End of Elite/Danielson promo/Lucha Brothers & Andrade video/Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal & Dante Martin – 1,124,000 viewers (down 99,000), 547,000 in 18-49 (down 76,000)

Q4: End of Rhodes & Johnson vs. Sydal & Martin/Arn Anderson promo/Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Bear Country & Anthony Greene – 1,104,000 viewers (down 20,000), 562,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q5: Ruby Soho & Britt Baker video/The Dark Order & Orange Cassidy vs. The HFO/Lio Rush promo – 1,148,000 viewers (up 44,000), 581,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q6: FTR promo/Dan Lambert & Men of the Year promo/Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford – 1,104,000 viewers (down 44,000), 552,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q7: Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa & Nyla Rose video/MJF & Darby Allin segment – 1,134,000 viewers (up 30,000), 599,000 in 18-49 (up 47,000)

Q8: Miro vs. Sammy Guevara – 1,168,000 viewers (up 34,000), 602,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)