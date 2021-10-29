Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite drew its lowest Wednesday audience since July after returning to its normal timeslot, bringing in 941,000 viewers and a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a breakdown of the quarter hours.

The show also pulled in a 0.24 rating in 18-34. The main competition for the night was game two of the World Series, which had 10,280,000 viewers and a 2.24 in 18-49. Meanwhile, an NBA game on ESPN siphoned away more viewers, pulling in 1,024,000 million and getting a 0.41 in 18-49. Overall, AEW was fourth for the night behind two NBA games (a late game pulled in 1,073,000 viewers and a 0.46 rating) and Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,393,000 viewers, 0.44 rating). It was third in its timeslot. It did manage to beat the NBA with women head-to-head but was behind in men.

Dynamite was #10 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #5 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34. It beat everything in men except basketball on ESPN.

Compared to the last time they were on Wednesdays (October 6), the show was down 10.6% in viewers, but up 5.9% in 18-49 and up 0.6% in 18-34. It had 99,000 in men 18-34 (down 5.7%), 68,000 in women 18-34 (up 11.5%), 265,000 in men 35-49 (up 11.3%) and 85,000 in women 35-49 (up 1.2%). The audience was 70.3% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.14 in 12-17 (down 12.5 percent%), 0.24 in 18-34 (up 0.6%), 0.56 in 35-49 (up 8.7%) and 0.34 in 50+ (down 24.4%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish – 911,000 viewers, 519,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Punk vs. Fish/Malakai Black promo/MJF vs. Bryce Donovan/MJF, Sting & Darby Allin segment – 939,000 viewers (up 28,000), 528,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q3: End of MJF, Sting & Allin segment/Britt Baker promo/Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page – 853,000 viewers (down 86,000), 487,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q4: End of Guevara vs. Page/Inner Circle promo/Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston promo – 955,000 viewers (up 102,000), 523,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q5: Lucha Bros promo/Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb – 945,000 viewers (down 10,000), 500,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q6: Dante Martin & Lio Rush promo/Jon Moxley vs. 10/FTR promo – 970,000 viewers (up 25,000), 537,000 in 18-49 (up 37,000)

Q7: Cody promo & segment with Andrade El Idolo, Black & PAC/Introductions for main event – 994,000 viewers (up 24,000), 545,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q8: The Elite vs. The Dark Order – 964,000 viewers (down 30,000), 537,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

The Cody Rhodes promo with Andrade, Black and Pac involved and main event intros did 994,000 viewers and545,000 in 18-49. This was the high point for viewers, 18-49 and 18-34.

The Elite vs. Dark Order main event did 964,000 viewers and 537,000in 18-49, and was the peak with males 18-49.