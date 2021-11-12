Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As reported yesterday, this week’s AEW Dynamite was up in both viewers and ratings, getting 913,000 viewers and a 0.35 (450,000 viewers) rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a better look at the numbers, including a look at the show quarter by quarter.

Dynamite was #1 in its time slot and #3 for the night overall. It drew a 0.22 in 18-34. It was head-to-head against the NBA, which had 977,000 viewers and a 0.35. The #1 show that night was a late NBA game, which had 1,609,000 viewers and a 0.61 rating. MTV’s Challenge was in #4 with 601,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating.

AEW was #7 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #5 in 18-34, #7 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34. It actually beat the NBA with women in 18-49 and 12-34, but not with men head-to-head. Dynamite also managed to beat WWE RAW in men 18-34, but only slightly (102,000 to 100,000), and it lost in all other demos.

Dynamite was up 4% in viewers, up 6.1% in 18-49 and up 12.3% in 18-34. It had 102,000 in men 18-34 (up 27.5%), 53,000 in women 18-34 (down 8.6%), 198,000 in 35-49 (down 10.8%) and 97,000 in women 35-49 (up 51.6%). The audience was 66.7% male in 18-49, a more impressive skew towards women than in recent weeks. It had an 0.14 in 12-17 (up 16.7%), 0.22 in 18-34 (up 12.3%), 0.48 in 35-49 (up 3.1%) and 0.37 in 50+ (up 2.8%). As with last week, the fourth quarter was the best performing in viewers and 18-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero – 906,000 viewers, 453,000 in 18-49

Q2: Inner Circle & American Top Team angle – 930,000 viewers (up 24,000), 467,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q3: Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel – 916,000 viewers (down 14,000), 454,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q4: Jungle Boy vs. Anthony Bowens/Kenny Omega & Hangman Page video/Superkliq interview/CM Punk & Eddie Kingston video – 964,000 viewers (up 48,000), 478,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q5: Wardlow vs. Wheeler Yuta/Punk & Kingston segment/Lio Rush & Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal – 909,000 viewers (down 55,000), 456,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q6: End of Rush & Martin vs. Moriarty & Sydal – 844,000 viewers (down 65,000), 410,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q7: Pac vs. Dax Harwood – 876,000 viewers (up 32,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q8: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page contract signing – 956,000 viewers (up 80,000), 463,000 in 18-49 (up 42,000)