Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite rose in both viewership and ratings from the week prior, although it still came under a million viewers. Dynamite drew 984,000 people with a 0.37 rating (480,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including a look at the show quarter by quarter.

Dynamite had a 0.20 in 18-34. It was up 7.8% in viewers, 6.7% in 18-49 and down 8.4% in 18-34 from last week. The segments that did the best fo the show included Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, a MJF and CM Punk segment and Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal.

While the key thing on the show was Adam Page coming out as new champion in the culmination of a nearly three-year chase, it ended up being Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, an MJF/C.M. Punk confrontation and Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal that did the highest numbers. The first two did the best in total viewers and women 18-49, while the main event performed best in overall 18-49 and men 18-49. The opening segment with Hangman was the high point in 18-34.

Dynamite was #3 for the night behind two NBA games on ESPN. It was #2 in its time slot. The NBA game between the Los Angeles Laker and the Milwaukee Bucks drew 1,474,000 viewers with a 0.55 in 18-49, which was head-to-head. Other head-to-head competition included MTV’s Challenge (628,000 viewers, 0.34 rating). The NHL game on TNT that followed Dynamite had 373,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating, ranking #36.

Dynamite managed to beat WWE RAW this week in men 35-49, with 246,000 viewers to RAW’s 233,000. In men 18-49, Dynamite had 333,000 to RAW’s 332,000, just above a tie by a narrow margin. RAW still performed better in women 18-49, 212,000 to 146,000.

Dynamite was #12 in women 18-49 for the night, #3 in men 18-49 (behind the two NBA games), #5 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34. It had 87,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 14.7%), 55,000 in women 18-34 (up 5.8%), 246,000 in men 350-49 (up 24.2%) and 91,000 in women 35-49 (down 6.2%). The viewers were 69.6% male in 18-49. It had an 0.16 in 12-17 (up 14.3%), 0.20 in 18-34 (down 8.4%), 0.54 in 35-49 (up 14.2%) and 0.39 in 50+ (up 5.4%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Hangman Page, Dark Order and Bryan Danielson segment – 991,000 viewers, 488,000 in 18-49

Q2: Danielson vs. Evil Uno/MJF promo – 960,000 viewers (down 31,000), 462,000 in 18-49 (down 26,000)

Q3: Eddie Kingston & 2point0 segment/The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii – 942,000 viewers (down 18,000), 457,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q4: FTR & Andrade promo/Tay Conti promo/Britt Baker promo/Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida – 961,000 viewers (up 19,000), 462,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q5: End of Rose vs. Shida/MJF & CM Punk segment – 1,049,000 viewers (up 88,000), 501,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

Q6: Darby Allin & Gunn Club segment/Superkliq & Bobby Fish promo/Lio Rush & Dante Martin vs. The Acclaimed – 969,000 viewers (down 80,000), 486,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q7: End of Martin & Rush vs. The Acclaimed/Jurassic Express and Christian promo/Lucha Bros promo – 993,000 viewers (up 24,000), 477,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q8: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal – 1,006,000 viewers (up 13,000), 507,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)