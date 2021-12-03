Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in viewers and even in the key 18-49 demographic. It drew 861,000 viewers and a 0.31 (406,000) in the 18-49 demo. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed look at the numbers, including a quarter by quarter breakdown.

The number comes in the face of no strong competition for the night. There was an NBA game, but it was on NBA TV and only came in at #74. These were the lowest numbers for the show since May 19. Overall, Dynamite was #3 for the night and #2 in its time slot. The first 90 minutes were behind MTV and the last thirty minutes were behind ESPN. It had an 0.18 in 18-34, and seemed to struggle with viewers under 35. Dynamite was #10 with women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49 (#1 in its time slot), #4 in 18-34, #10 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34.

Dynamite was down 4.1% in viewers, 0.5% in 18-49 and 13.7% in 18-34 from last week. In first place was MTV’s The Challenge, with 683,000 viewers and 0.38. ESPN had college basketball against the first 90 minutes of the show, and that game brought in 806,000 viewers and 0.22. The second game against the final half hour did 1,108,000 viewers and a 0.34.

AEW had 77,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 6.1% from last week), 49,000 in women 18-34 (down 23.4% from last week), 204,000 in men 35-49 (up 3.6%) and 76,000 in women 35-49 (up 16.9%). The audience was 69.2% male in 18-49. It had a 0.11 in 12-17 (down 35.3%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 13.7%), 0.44 in 35-49 (up 6.9%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 2.7%). The first quarter brought the peak in 18-34 and males 18-34, while Q3 had the peak in total viewers, 18-49, males 18-49 and overall 35-49. Q7 had the peak in women 18-49 and women 35-49, and tied for the peak in women 18-34 with Q8.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels/Danielson promo with Hangman Page & John Silver – 812,000 viewers, 412,000 in 18-49

Q2: Miro promo/Lee Morarty vs. CM Punk – 855,000 viewers (up 43,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q3: MJF and CM Punk segment/Britt Baker promo – 896,000 viewers (up 41,000), 428,000 in 18-49 (up 30,000)

Q4: Superkliq & Best Friends segment – 852,000 viewers (down 46,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q5: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Gunn Club/Chris Jericho & 2point0 segment/Lio Rush & Team Taz segment – 887,000 viewers (up 35,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q6: Jade Cargill & Thunder Rosa segment/Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander – 861,000 viewers (down 26,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q7: End of Soho vs. Statlander/Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade el Idolo – 857,000 viewers (down 4,000), 397,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q8: End of Rhodes vs. Andrade – 889,000 viewers (up 32,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)