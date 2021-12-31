Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s ‘New Year’s Smash’ edition of AEW Dynamite was down in viewers from the week before, with 975,000 million. It was steady in the 18-49 demographic, just slightly above last week with a 0.37 rating (485,000 viewers). The Wresting Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for the show, including a look at the individual quarter-hours. The show had a 0.19 in 18-34.

Overall, Dynamite was down 4.4% in total viewers, up 1% in 18-49 and down 1.5% in 18-34. Women were a bigger deal to the show this week, as it was actually down 9.8% with men and up 31.5% with women. This is credited to both Challenge and Real Housewives seasons being over. The total number of male viewers was 67%. The viewer drop this week was mostly people over the age of fifty.

AEW was #4 for the night behind three collage football games on ESPN. It was #2 in its time slot, behind ESPN. The game that went against the first 76 minutes had 4,902,000 viewers and a 1.13 in 18-49. The game against the final 44 minutes had 4,735,000 viewers and a 1.14. NBA had a game as well, but it was on NBA TV and not ESPN and ended up with only 489,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating. College basketball on ESPN 2 had 404,000 viewers and a 0.15 (first 78 minutes) and 517,000 viewers and 0.15 (last 42 minutes).

Dynamite had more male 18-49 viewers than RAW for the second week in a row, 321,000 to 276,000, but lost with women by 259,000 to 163,000. They also barely won men 18-34 (82,000 to 80,000) and also won 35-49 (239,000 to 196,000). The main event continues a streak of Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy doing stronger numbers, as it was up from the past two weeks’ main events in 18-49. In fact, the main event in Q8 was the top quarter in total viewers, 18-49, male 18-49, female 18-49, 18-34, women 18-34 and men 35-49. Q1 was the highest in overall 35-49 and women 35-49. Q3 was the highest for men 18-34.

AEW was #6 with women 18-49, #4 in men 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #5 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34. It had 82,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 16.3%), 50,000 in women 18-34 (up 28.2%), 239,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.4%) and 113,000 in women 35-49 (up 32.9%). The show did an 0.13 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.19 in 18-34 (down 1.5%), 0.55 in 35-49 (up 2.6%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 16.3%).

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Matt Hardy, FTR & Private Party vs. Jurassic Express & Lucha Brothers – 985,000 viewers, 502,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of ten-man tag/Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia – 935,000 viewers (down 50,000), 477,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q3: End of six-man tag/Chris Jericho return/MJF promo/Wardlow vs. Colin Delaney – 976,000 viewers (up 41,000), 501,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q4: The Elite segment/Dan Lambert & Brandi Rhodes segment – 957,000 viewers (down 19,000), 479,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q5: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa – 958,000 viewers (up 1,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q6: CM Punk promo – 949,000 viewers (down 9,000), 476,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q7: Hikaru Shida & Serena Deeb video/Brian Pillman Jr promo/The Acclaimed and Sting & Darby Allin video – 958,000 viewers (up 9,000), 476,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q8: Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent & Chuck Taylor – 1,056,000 viewers (up 98,000), 514,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)