Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in the ratings and viewership this week, dropping below a million viewers again. The show had 969,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating (505,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter.

Dynamite had a 0.26 in 18-34. As noted, it was slightly below RAW in 18-49, as both had 0.39 ratings but RAW had 2,000 more viewers in the demo. For the fourth week in a row, AEW won with men 18-49 (336,000 to 291,000) and 35-49. It also won in overall 18-34 (183,000 to 172,000). However it lost with women 18-49 (216,000 to 169,000). RAW won women 35-49 as well (334,000 to 322,000). As a lead-in, it seems The Big Bang Theory is helping AEW with women and men 18-34, but not with men 35-49 or 50+.

Dynamite was down 4.1% in viewers from last week, down 9.5% in 18-49 and down 21.4% in 18-34. It was #3 for teh night, behind two NBA games on ESPN. The head-to-head game had 1,195,000 viewers and 0.43 in 18-49. The later game had 1,556,000 viewers and 0.57. Meanwhile, the NHL game in Dynamite’s old spot on TNT had 434,000 viewers and a 0.12, so it appears Dynamite pulled in better numbers for TNT than the NHL is, at least on this occasion. TNT is down around a third in 18-49 from what it had been doing with AEW.

AEW was #2 in its time slot, #8 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #2 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34. It had 109,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 14.8%), 74,000 in women 18-34 (down 32.7%), 227,000 in men 35-49 (down 0.9%) and 95,000 in women 35-49 (up 5.6%). The audience was 66.5% male in 18-49. It had an 0.17 in 12-17 (down 10.5% from last week), 0.26 in 18-34 (down 21.4%), 0.52 in 35-49 (up 0.9%) and 0.35 in 50+ (same as last week).

There were declines in most quarters this week, except for Q4, Q6 and Q8. The pattern was overall weaker than normal. Women 35-49 opened at 131,000 and dropped as low as 75,000 for Q7. Q1 was the peak for viewers, 18-49, males 18-49, women 18-49, 35-49 overall, men 35-49 and women 35-49. Q4 was the peak for males 18-34 and overall 18-34.

Q1: SuperKliq, reDRagon, Britt Baker & Best Friends Segment – 1,169,000 viewers, 588,000 in 18-49

Q2: CM Punk vs. Wardlow – 1,096,000 viewers (down 73,000), 553,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q3: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin/Eddie Kingston & Inner Circle segment – 949,000 viewers (down 147,000), 480,000 in 18-49 (down 73,000)

Q4: MJF promo/Superkliq & Britt Baker promo/Hangman Page, Dan Lambert & Lance Archer segment – 1,008,000 viewers (up 59,000), 528,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q5: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb/Jurassic Express & Dark Order segment – 877,000 viewers (down 131,000), 450,000 in 18-49 (down 78,000)

Q6: Penta El Zero M vs. Matt Hardy/Brody King debuts – 925,000 viewers (up 48,000), 512,000 in 18-49 (up 62,000)

Q7: Bear Country vs. The Acclaimed/PAC video/Andrade & Matt Hardy segment – 852,000 viewers (down 73,000), 458,000 in 18-49 (down 54,000)

Q8: Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia – 880,000 viewers (up 28,000), 469,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)