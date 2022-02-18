Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past week’s AEW Dynamite had a steep drop in viewers from last week, getting the lowest since December 1. The show pulled in 869,000 viewers, down significantly from last week’s 1.129 million. In the key adults 18-49 demographic, the show also dipped dramatically, with a 0.31. This is down from last week’s 0.41. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a detailed look at each individual quarter-hour.

The show had a 0.16 in 18-34, which was also down. It had a median viewer age of 50.3, older than usual (and just four years younger than RAW). RAW still managed to beat AEW this week in males 18-49, even though it was on Syfy, with 352,000 to 289,000. This breaks a somewhat significant streak of wins for AEW, as it only won once in the last eight weeks.

The Big Bang Theory, the lead-in to Dynamite that typically draws a bigger audience for them (particularly with women), was down 15.4% in viewers and 12.9% in 18-49 (1,133,000 viewers, 0.27), and down 20.6% in viewers and 22.9% in 18-49 from what it typically gets in that time slot. It was the lowest lead-in they’ve had since moving to TBS. While this doesn’t completely explain the drop, it can be considered a contributing factor. Another could be the fact that historically, matches with a lot of blood tend to cause drops in female viewership, and last week’s episode had a very bloody main event between Lance Archer and Hangman Page. It’s notable that usually male numbers rise with those types of matches but they didn’t this week, as men were down 23.1% and women were down 35.5%.

Overall, Dynamite was down 23% in viewers, 25% in 18-49 and 31.1% in 18-34. However, it was still #3 for the night and #2 in its timeslot. Head-to-head, it lost to an NBA game that drew 1,257,000 viewers and a 0.42. It also was behind a late game that started after Dynamite was over. However, the show did manage to beat a variety of sports coverage, including the Olympics on USA (909,000 and 0.18), the Olympics on CNBC (637,000 and 0.15), NASCAR on Fox Sports (747,000 and 0.12), La Liga on Univision Deportes (302,000 and 0.11), College Basketball on ESPN 2 (342,000 and 0.08) and NHL on TNT (234,000 and 0.07). It also came in ahead of South Park on Comedy Central (664,000 and 0.30). Compared to last year, when it was still competing with NXT, it was up 16.3% in viewers, 1.5% in 18-49 and down 5.1% in 18-34.

Dynamite was #13 for the night in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #15 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34. It had 76,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 37.7%), 35,000 in women 18-34 (down 10.3%), 213,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.1%) and 82,000 in women 35-49 (down 35.4%). The show was 71.2% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.10 in 12-17 (down 23.1%), 0.16 in 18-34 (down 31.1%), 0.46 in 35-49 (down 17.3%) and 0.38 in 50+ (down 17.4%).

While last week’s episode never dropped below a million viewers, this week’s episode never reached a million. Q1 was the high point in 18-34, men 18-34 and women 35-49. Q3 was the high point in total viewers, 18-49, men 18-49, women 18-49, women 18-34, 35-49 and men 35-49.

Q1: CM Punk & MJF segment – 944,000 viewers, 435,000 in 18-49

Q2: Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty – 851,000 viewers (down 93,000), 404,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q3: Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley segment/Wardlow vs. Max Caster – 954,000 viewers (up 103,000), 454,000 in 18-49 (up 50,000)

Q4: End of Wardlow vs. Caster/Britt Baker interview/Adam Cole & Hangman Page segment – 883,000 viewers (down 71,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Santana & Ortiz – 894,000 viewers (up 11,000), 414,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: The Elite promo/Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa – 832,000 viewers (down 62,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q7: End of Martinez vs. Rosa – 805,000 viewers (down 27,000), 368,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q8: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin – 785,000 viewers (down 20,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)