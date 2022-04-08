Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite had slightly higher numbers than the week before, getting 989,000 viewers and a 0.38 (496,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show had a 0.24 in 18-34. The audience started out lower than usual, but held up better than usual as well. It had a lower lead-in number than usual as well. It was second behind the NBA for the night. It even beat some of the network shows, beating ABC, CBS and FOX in hour two. For its second hour, Dynamite was the third-highest rated show on TV behind the NBA and NBC’s Chicago Fire.

The show was up 1% in viewers from last week, up 0.8% in 18-49 and up 0.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, the last week the show was against NXT, it’s up 43.8% in viewers, up 35.5% in 18-49 and up 60.4% in 18-34.

The top rated show of the night was the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, which had 1,457,000 viewers and a 0.49 rating (which aired on ESPN and ESPN 2). Dynamite did beat the late NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, which had 1,017,000 and a 0.31.

Dynamite was #4 in women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49, #2 in 18-34, tied for #1 with women 12-34 (with Real Housewives of Orange County) and #4 in men 12-34. It had 101,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 9%), 70,000 in women 18-34 (up 20.7%), 241,000 in men 35-49 (up 2.6%) and 85,000 in women 35-49 (down 2.3%). The audience was 69% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.14 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.24 in 18-34 (up 0.6%), 0.52 in 35-49 (up 1.2%)and 0.40 in 35-49 (up 2.6%).

Q2 was the high point in viewers, 18-49, men 18-49, men 35-49, overall 35-49 and overall 18-34. Q7 was the peak in men 18-34.

Q1: Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage – 1,000,000 viewers, 483,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cole vs. Christian/Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster – 1,090,000 viewers (up 90,000), 544,000 in 18-49 (up 61,000)

Q3: Blackpool Combat Club promo/Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean/Wardlow angle – 959,000 viewers (down 131,000), 489,000 in 18-49 (down 55,000)

Q4: Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz promo/Jade Cargill promo/MJF & Shawn Spears segment – 989,000 viewers (up 30,000), 484,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q5: The Hardys vs. The Butcher & The Blade – 1,019,000 viewers (up 30,000), 495,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q6: Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero & Thunder Rosa promos/Toni Storm & Jamie Hayter segment/Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart – 950,000 viewers (down 69,000), 475,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q7: The Young Bucks vs. FTR – 953,000 viewers (up 3,000), 499,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q8: End of Young Bucks vs. FTR – 954,000 viewers (up 1,000), 503,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)