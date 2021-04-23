Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite was down some from last week, gaining 1,104,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating (485,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including a breakdown of the show quarter-by-quarter.

The show had a 0.17 in the 18-34 demographic, which was the biggest drop from the week before. The show was down 9.4% in total viewers, 14.5% in 18-49 and 34.8% in 18-34. It had an older audience than last week, even though it was built around younger stars. It managed to gain second place for the night behind MTV’s The Challenge (0.58, 990,000 viewers) and first in men 18-49. It was #6 in women 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #5 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34. There were no NBA games on ESPN, although there were some on NBA TV that had lower audiences than normal. MLB had an 0.25 rating and 835,000 viewers.

Dynamite had 61,000 in males 18-34 (down 36.5%), 57,000 in women 18-34 (down 32.9%), 261,000 in men 35-49 (up 0.4%) and 106,000 in women 35-49 (down 15.9%).

Q1: Adam Page vs. Ricky Starks – 1,192,000 viewers, 485,000 in 18-49

Q2: Penta El Zero M vs. Trent? – 1,124,000 viewers (down 68,000), 476,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: The Pinnacle interview/Tay Conti & Hikaru Shida video/Conti vs. Shida – 1,099,000 viewers (down 25,000), 476,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q4: End of Shida vs. Conti/Miro promo/Inner Circle promo – 1,174,000 viewers (up 75,000), 512,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q5: End of the Inner Circle promo/Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall – 1,094,000 viewers (down 80,000), 493,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q6: The Elite, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston segment/Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 1,063,000 viewers (down 31,000), 494,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q7: End of Cage vs. Hobbs/preview for next week – 1,038,000 viewers (down 25,000), 473,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy – 1,050,000 viewers (up 12,000), 470,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

The show earned a 0.12 in 12-17 (down 25%), 0.17 in 18-34 (down 34.8%), 0.57 in 35-49 (down 4.9%) and 0.48 in 50+ (down 4%). The audience was 66.4% male in 18-49 and 51.7% male in 12-17.