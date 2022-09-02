Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite saw a minor ratings increase and a slight slip in viewers with a 0.35 demo rating and 1.02 million viewers. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a closer look at the numbers including a look at each individual quarter. The night’s strongest segment was the five quarter (start of the second hour), with the CM Punk segment and the six-man tag team match.

Dynamite came in at #2 for the night among cable, beaten by the US Open coverage which featured Serena Williams’ win in what is expected to be her final tournament. The show was #3 in women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49, #2 in 18-34, #2 in women 12-34, and #2 in men 12-34. Each category saw it behind the US Open.

Compared to last week, it was down 2.8% in viewers, up 3.6% in 18-49 and up 12.5% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 2.6% in viewers, down 5.3% in 18-49 and up 12.5% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 108,000 in men 18-34 (up 27.1%), 63,000 in women 18-34 (down 6%), 194,000 in 35-49 (down 1.0%) and 95,000 in women 35-49 (down 2.1%). The audience was 65.7% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley promo, Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia promo, start of Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager – 1,189,000 viewers, 498,000 in 18-49

Q2: Danielson vs. Hager & post match segment – 1,053,000 viewers (down 136,000), 451,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q3: W. Morrissey debut, Will Ospreay, women;s tag match – 1,032,000 viewers (down 21,000), 475,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q4: PAC/Kip Sabian segment, Miro/Darby Allin/Sting promo, start of Ace Steel/C.M. Punk segment – 1,061,000 viewers (up 29,000), 483,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q5: End of Punk segment, FTR & Wardlow vs. Jones/Young/Capri – 1,070,000 viewers (up 9,000), 477,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q6: Moxley promo/Dark Order & Adam Page promo, Rush vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Fenix vs. Dante Martin – 929,000 viewers (down 141,000), 452,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q7: Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open – 929,000 viewers (even), 423,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q8: End of Elite vs. United Empire – 896,000 viewers (down 33,000), 420,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)