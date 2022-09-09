Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, the numbers for AEW Dynamite went up following All Out, as the show had 1,035,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating (469,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also had a 0.23 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on this week’s numbers, including a quarter-by-quarter breakdown.

The quarters seem to suggest that people tuned in to see how the controversy after All Out would be handled, but after 45 minutes it was business as usual. Only men 35-49 remained at a higher level than normal.

This was the third week in a row for AEW to get over a million viewers, which hasn’t happened since January. It was also their best 18-49 number since June 1, and was the fifteenth week in a row that the show got in the top two for the night.

Dynamite was #2 behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (1,222,000/0.39). The first hour had an 0.42 but the second fell to 0.34. The show was #3 in women 18-49, #1 in men 18-49, #1 in 18-34, #2 in women 12-34 and #1 in men 12-34. It also beat the US Open coverage on ESPN (1,305,000/0.26).

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 1.2% in viewers, up 6.3% in 18-49 and down 2.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, which had the second-largest audience in AEW history, it was down 21.5% in viewers, down 31.1% in 18-49 and down 13.4% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 109,000 men 18-34 (up 0.8%), 57,000 in women 18-34 (down 9.5%), 231,000 in men 35-49 (up 19.4%) and 92,000 in women 35-49 (down 3.2%). The audience was 69.5% male in 18-49. It had an 0.14 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.24 in 18-34 (down 2.9%), 0.52 in 35-49 (up 11.8%) and 0.44 in 50+ (same as last week).

Q1: Tony Khan announcement/MJF and Jon Moxley segment – 1,221,000 viewers, 608,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley promo/Death Triangle vs. Best Friends – 1,171,000 viewers (down 50,000), 581,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q3: End of Death Triangle vs. Best Friends/Dark Order & Andrade segment – 1,080,000 viewers (down 91,000), 518,000 in 18-49 (down 63,000)

Q4: Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford/Action Bronson & 2point0 video/The Acclaimed & Swerve Strickland segment – 989,000 viewers (down 91,000), 463,000 in 18-49 (down 55,000)

Q5: Wardlow vs. Tony Nese/Darby Allin promo/Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 998,000 viewers (up 9,000), 458,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q6: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 984,000 viewers (down 14,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q7: End of Danielson vs. Page/Jungle Boy promo/Stokely Hathaway promo/Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta – 959,000 viewers (down 25,000), 423,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q8: End of Garcia vs. Yuta – 881,000 viewers (down 78,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)