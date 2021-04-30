Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite took a hit in viewers and the key 18-49 demographic this past Wednesday night, as President Joe Biden’s address to Congress dominated the numbers for the night. Dynamite brought in 889,000 viewers and had a 0.33 rating in the demo (428,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including a breakdown of the show quarter-by-quarter.

AEW was #10 for the night, third among non-news shows behind MTV’s The Challenge (which dropped 39.7% to an 0.35 with 611,000 viewers) and the NBA game (920,000 viewers and 0.34 rating). The late NBA game that night had 892,000 viewers and a 0.33. The NHL game on the NBC Sports Network had 316,000 viewers and a 0.11, giving it the #73 spot for the night. MLB had 386,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating, while ONE MMA had 219,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.

The top five regular Wednesday entertainment shows (not including AEW), dropped 25.9% in 18-49. AEW held its 18-49 number better than nearly every other show as it only fell 10.8%. Real Housewives of New Jersey actually increased its audience for the night, going up from a 0.31 to 0.33. In non-news shows, Dynamite was behind the two NBA games in males 18-49 but ahead of those same games with women 18-49, where it was #10 overall. It was fifth in non-news in 18-34, fifth in women 12-34 and fourth in men 12-34.

The show was down 19.5% in viewers, 11.8% in 18-49 and 7.6% in 18-34. It had 58,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 4.9%), 51,000 in women 18-34 (down 10.5%), 218,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.5%) and 101,000 in women 35-49 (down 4.7%). It’s lead-in for the night was down 40% from usual.

Here’s a breakdown quarter-by-quater:

Q1: Adam Page vs. Brian Cage/The Elite promo – 803,000 viewers, 403,000 in 18-49

Q2: The Young Bucks vs. Mike & Matt Sydal/SCU promo – 874,000 viewers (up 71,000), 427,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q3: Jade Cargill promo/Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero M – 898,000 viewers (up 24,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q4: End of Cassidy vs. Penta/Britt Baker promo/Inner Circle & Pinnacle parley – 982,000 viewers (up 84,000), 449,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

Q5: End of the Inner Circle & Pinnacle parley/Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega segment/Taz & Christian Cage promo – 908,000 viewers (down 74,000), 421,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q6: Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford/The Factory vs. The Nightmare Family – 868,000 viewers (down 40,000), 404,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q7: End of six-man tag/Cody Rhodes returns/Miro attacks Kip Sabian – 867,000 viewers (down 1,000), 431,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. 10 – 909,000 viewers (up 42,000), 470,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

The show had a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 16.7%), 0.16 in 18-34 (down 7.6%), 0.50 in 35-49 (down 13.1%) and 0.37 in 50+ (down 22.9%). The audience was 64.5% male in 18-49 and 46.8% male in 12-17.