Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had its lowest numbers since June, with 818,000 viewers and an 0.28 rating (371,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including for each individual quarter hour. The show also had an 0.17 in 18-34.
Dynamite was still #4 for the night and #2 in its time slot, behind two NBA games and ESPN Sportscenter. The NBA game, between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks was up 28% from the game the week before, with 1,491,000 viewers and an 0.53 rating in 18-49. AEW was #8 in women 18-49, #5 in men 18-49, #6 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34.
Compared to last week, the show was down 12% in viewers, down 10% in 18-49 and down 21.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 16.9% in viewers, down 22.7% in 18-49 and down 14.8% in 18-34.
Dynamite had 82,000 in men 18-34 (down 19.3%), 39,000 in women 18-34 (down 23.5%), 161,000 in men 35-49 (up 0.6%) and 89,000 in women 35-49 (up 6%). The audience was 65.5% male in 18-34. It had an 0.10 in 12-17 (down 28.6%), 0.17 in 18-34 (down 21.9%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 2.5%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 12.2%).
Q1: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara – 916,000 viewers, 404,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Danielson & Castagnoli vs. Jericho & Guevara/Jon Moxley & MJF video – 854,000 viewers (down 62,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)
Q3: The Acclaimed video/Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland – 829,000 viewers (down 25,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)
Q4: Jade Cargill & Nyla Rose video/Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Wardlow segment/Britt Baker promo – 792,000 viewers (down 37,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q5: Death Triangle vs. Top Flight & AR Fox – 801,000 viewers (up 9,000), 365,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q6: Ethan Page vs. Bandido/Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus video/Saraya promo – 790,000 viewers (down 11,000), 352,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)
Q7: Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay – 755,000 viewers (down 35,000), 321,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)
Q8: Jon Moxley & MJF segment – 809,000 viewers (up 54,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (up 37,000)