Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite was up from the week before in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating. The show had 967,000 viewers and an 0.33 rating (429,000 viewers). It also had an 0.25 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show was #3 for the night behind two NBA games and #2 in its timeslot. It managed to actually beat both NBA games in viewership. The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game had 955,000 viewers and an 0.37 rating. It was AEW’s best viewership since October 26, 2022 and best 18-49 rating since September 28, 2022. Dynamite was #4 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #3 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was up 12.8% in viewers, up 27.7% in 18-49 and up 34.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 0.2% in viewers, down 15% in 18-49 and down 6% in 18-34.

The show had 98,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 15.3%), 74,000 in women 18-34 (up 67.4%), 186,000 in men 35-49 (up 33.8%) and 70,000 in women 35-49 (down 7.9%). The audience was 66.2% male in 18-49. It had an 0.16 in 12-17 (up 14.3%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 34.4%), 0.41 in 35-49 (up 19.1%) and 0.42 in 50+ (same as last week).

Q1: Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks – 1,087,000 viewers, 442,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Page/Adam Cole returns – 959,000 viewers (down 128,000), 419,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q3: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty/Best Friends & Paul Walter Hauser segment – 993,000 viewers (up 34,000), 455,000 in 18-49 (up 36,000)

Q4: MJF promo/Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita – 940,000 viewers (down 53,000), 432,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q5: End of Danielson vs. Takeshita/Juice Robinson promo – 981,000 viewers (up 41,000), 445,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter/Eddie Kingston & Ortiz promo – 976,000 viewers (down 5,000), 418,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q7: Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks & Action Andretti segment – 893,000 viewers (down 83,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q8: The Elite vs. Death Triangle – 907,000 viewers (up 14,000), 414,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)