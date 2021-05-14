Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite had a drop in viewers and the key 18-49 demographic rating, earning 936,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating (398,000 viewers), respectively. Due to a technical issue, not all of the numbers are available, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers for the show, including quarter-by-quarter.

The show also drew a 0.19 in 18-34, which was actually better than last week’s Blood and Guts show. Women 35-49 was down quite a bit, which is believed to be due to the blood in recent weeks. Viewers were down 14.1% while 18-49 was down 27.4% and 18-34 was up 2.3%. The show had 89,000 in men 18-34 (down 3.3%), 45,000 in women 18-34 (up 15.4%), 193,000 in men 35-49 (down 30.8%) and 71,000 in women 35-49 (down 48.6%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown:

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata – 938,000 viewers, 357,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cody Rhodes promo/SCU video – 945,000 viewers (up 7,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q3: The Young Bucks vs. SCU – 972,000 viewers (up 27,000), 394,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q4: Christian Cage & Matt Sydal segment/PAC vs. Orange Cassidy – 925,000 viewers (down 47,000), 382,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q5: PAC vs. Cassidy/Kenny Omega & Don Callis promo/The Elite promo/Adam Page & Dark Order interview – 928,000 viewers (up 3,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q6: The Pinnacle & The Inner Circle segment – 956,000 viewers (up 28,000), 446,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q7: Britt Baker interview/Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure/Darby Allin video – 857,000 viewers (down 99,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (down 57,000)

Q8: Darby Allin vs. Miro – 969,000 viewers (up 112,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (up 59,000)