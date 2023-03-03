Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, the last before Revolution, suffered a big drop in viewership and the ratings from the week before. The show had 833,000 viewers and an 0.27 rating (354,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.17 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #3 for the night behind two NBA games, and #2 in its time slot behind the Cleveland vs. Boston game (1,264,000/0.41). The show was #11 in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #5 in 18-34, #5 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was down 19% in viewers, down 22.2% in 18-49 and down 42% in 18-34. That’s a bigger drop than usual, even against the show. The show also started at a lower normal than usual and went down from there.

Compared to last year, it was down 13.8% in viewers, 23% in 18-49 and 27.3% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 72,000 in men 18-49 (down 46.3%), 48,000 in women 18-49 (down 23.8%), 178,000 in men 35-49 (down 11.4%) and 56,000 in women 35-49 (down 1.8%). The audience was 70.6% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.13 in 12-17 (down 27.8%), 0.17 in 18-34 (down 42%), 0.37 in 35-49 (down 9.3%) and 0.38 in 50+ (down 9.5%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill – 948,000 viewers, 393,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Bill/Jon Moxley promo/Face of the Revolution ladder match – 892,000 viewers (down 56,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q3: End of ladder match/Best Friends, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen segment – 894,000 viewers (up 2,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon/Hangman Page promo/Christian Cage promo/Jack Perry video – 836,000 viewers (down 58,000), 352,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q5: Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker interview/HOOK vs. Matt Hardy/House of Black promo/Riho vs. Toni Storm – 803,000 viewers (down 33,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q6: End of Riho vs. Storm/Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes promo/Casino Tag Team Battle Royal – 776,000 viewers (down 27,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: Casino Tag Team Battle Royal – 781,000 viewers (up 5,000), 335,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q8: End of Battle Royal/Bryan Danielson & MJF segment – 736,000 viewers (down 45,000), 339,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)