Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite dropped in ratings and viewership, even dropping out of the top ten to #11. The show had a lot of competition, thanks to the NBA, NCAA and more. The show had 852,000 viewers and a 0.27 (352,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo rating. It also had an 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter.

Dynamite was #5 for its time slot. #1 for the night was Vanderpump Rules, which has been rising steadily in the ratings. The show went from 0.24 on February 22 and March 1, to an 0.35 on March 8 and an 0.43 on March 15. Wednesday’s episode also had 1,078,000 viewers. It had 73.3% women in 18-49. However, AEW’s decline may be more due to sports, as it was 69.9% men in 18-49, lower than normal. It also faced competition from Nevada vs. Arizona State NCAA game on Tru TV (1,375,000/0.39), Philadelphia vs. Cleveland NBA on ESPN (1,222,000/0.37), Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Fox Sports 1 (949,000/0.34).

Compared to last week, the show was down 0.7% in viewers, down 7.1% in 18-49 and down 15.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 14.2% in viewers, down 29.1% in 18-49 and down 26% in 18-34.

Dynamite was #14 in women 18-49, #9 in men 18-49, #11 in 18-34, #11 in women 12-34 and #9 in men 12-34. It had an 0.13 in 12-17 (up 8.3%), 0.18 in 18-34 (down 15.2%), 0.36 in 35-49 (down 0.9%) and 0.40 in 50+ (up 2.6%).

Q1: MJF, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin segment – 1,053,000 viewers, 404,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of MJF, Perry, Guevara and Allin segment/Chris Jericho video/The Dark Order & Hangman Page vs. Blackpool Combat Club – 957,000 viewers (down 97,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q3: End of Dark Order & Hangman vs. Blackpool Combat Club/Juice Robinson promo – 839,000 viewers (down 118,000), 347,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q4: Jade Cargill vs. Nicole Matthews/Taya Valkyrie debut/Ricky Starks promo/QTV segment – 835,000 viewers (down 4,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q5: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett – 837,000 viewers (up 2,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q6: House of Black video/The Acclaimed video/The Outcasts segment – 770,000 viewers (down 67,000), 335,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q7: Matt Menard & Angelo Parker promo/Rey Fenix promo/Trios Title Match opening – 746,000 viewers (down 24,000), 313,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q8: The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society vs. House of Black – 779,000 viewers (up 33,000), 323,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)