Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down this week in both measures against the NBA playoffs, getting 821,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating (362,000 viewers) in the 18-49 demographic and . The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on the numbers, although some of them were not available due to technical issues earlier this week with the main source for the charts, Showbuzz Daily.

The NBA game that was head-to-head with Dynamite, between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies, had 2,293,000 viewers. On the West coast, it was a game between the Warriors and the Lakers, which had 5,618,000 viewers, the most watched NBA game on ESPN since 2019 (that game did over six million when the main event on Dynamite was airing in the West Coast). There were also four NHL playoffs on Wednesday, although the largest only did 730,000. Dynamite had 81% of same day viewers live and 19% through DVR. Both NBA games were 99% live. The total individual viewers for Grizzles vs. Spurs was 5,211,000 and Warriors vs. Lakers was 8,778,000.

Dynamite was down 12.3% in viewers from last week, 9% in 18-49 and 21.6% in 18-34. It had 665,000 on average in live viewers and 156,000 through DVR. The average viewer watched 57.8% of the show and total individual viewers as of 3 AM were 1,420,000. The show had 59,000 in men 18-34 (down 33.7%), 46,000 in women 18-34 (up 2.2%), 177,000 in men 35-49 (down 8.3%) and 70,000 in women 35-49 (down 1.4%). The audience was 65.2% male in 18-49.

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown:

Q1: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal – 839,000 viewers, 390,000 in 18-49

Q2: Varsity Blonds interview/Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley promo/Moxley & Kingston vs. The Acclaimed – 811,000 viewers (down 28,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q3: End of Moxley & Kingston vs. The Acclaimed/Chris Jericho interview/Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Sting & Darby Allin segment – 806,000 viewers (down 5,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q4: The Pinnacle promo/Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel/Kenny Omega, Don Callis & Orange Cassidy segment – 836,000 viewers (up 30,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q5: The Inner Circle promo/Jade Cargill interview/Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet – 855,000 viewers (up 19,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q6: End of Deeb vs. Velvet/PAC promo/Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn/Frankie Kazarian promo – 818,000 viewers (down 37,000), 349,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q7: Miro and Lance Archer segment/promos for upcoming events – 758,000 viewers (down 60,000), 337,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q8: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blonds – 848,000 viewers (up 90,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)