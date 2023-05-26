Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up slightly in viewership and the ratings from the week before. The show had 846,000 viewers and an 0.32 rating (422,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.25 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #4 for the night and #3 in its time slot, behind the Vanderpump Rules reunion show (2,036,000/0.92) and the NHL Playoff game between Florida and Carolinas (1,860,000/0.60). A replay of Vanderpump Rules from last week was also ahead (800,000/0.33), although AEW beat it head to head (0.34 to 0.33) until AEw’s second hour dragged down the average (0.31).

Dynamite had a consistent performance until the last thirty minutes, where it lost 19.3% of its male 18-49 viewers.

AEW was #4 for the night in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 18-34. The audience skewed younger than in recent months.

Compared to last week, the show was up 3.9% in viewers, up 14.7% in 18-49 and up 18.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 9.3% in viewers, down 6.2% in 18-49 and up 4.1% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 116,000 viewers in men 18-34, 60,000 in women 18-34, 179,000 in men 35-49, 66,000 in women 35-49, 295,000 in men 18-49 (up 14.3%) and 126,000 in women 18-49 (up 14.5%). The show was 69.9% male in 18-49. It had an 0.14 in 12-17 (up 7.7%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 18.1%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 12.3%) and 0.33 in 50+ (down 5.7%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher – 906,000 viewers, 416,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Fletcher/Ricky Starks & Bullet Club segment/FTR promo – 923,000 viewers (up 17,000), 457,000 in 18-49 (up 41,000)

Q3: Sammy Guevara promo/House of Black vs. AR Fox, Metalik & Blake Christian – 919,000 viewers (down 4,000), 450,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q4: Blackpool Combat Club promo/Darby Allin promo – 873,000 viewers (down 46,000), 449,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q5: Wardlow promo/Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost/Tony Khan announcement – 847,000 viewers (down 26,000), 420,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q6: Hangman Page promo/Chris Jericho & Adam Cole segment/Toni Storm video – 846,000 viewers (down 1,000), 441,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q7: Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong – 733,000 viewers (down 113,000), 375,000 in 18-49 (down 65,000)

Q8: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Lucha Bros – 718,000 viewers (down 15,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)