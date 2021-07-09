Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, the ratings and viewership for the ‘Road Rager’ episode of AEW Dynamite were down from last week, pulling in 871,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating (422,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The show was down 1.4% in viewership and 6.6% in 18-49 from last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers with a full ratings breakdown and a look at the show quarter-by-quarter.

The show also drew a 0.17 in the 18-34 demographic, down 18.2% from last week. It had 73,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 2.7%), 44,000 in women 18-34 (down 34.3%), 216,000 in men 35-49 (up 0.5%) and 89,000 in women 35-49 (up 23.6%). The audience was 68.5% male in 18-49.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown:

Q1: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – 994,000 viewers, 495,000 in 18-49

Q2: Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara segment/Kenny Omega, Dark Order & Hangman Page segment/Ethan Page & Darby Allin interview – 954,000 viewers (down 40,000), 486,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: FTR & Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz – 883,000 viewers (down 71,000), 413,000 in 18-49 (down 73,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho & MJF segment/Britt Baker interview – 821,000 viewers (down 62,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q5: Andrade el Idolo vs. Matt Sydal/Christian Cage & Matt Hardy video/Malakai Black debuts – 878,000 viewers (up 57,000), 430,000 in 18-49 (up 42,000)

Q6: Team Taz video/Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & The Bunny – 833,000 viewers (down 45,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q7: End of Cassidy & Statlander vs. Blade & Bunny/Dan Lambert & Lance Archer segment – 799,000 viewers (down 34,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q8: The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston – 808,000 viewers (up 9,000), 386,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)