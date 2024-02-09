Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past week’s AEW Dynamite was down in viewership but up in the key 18-49 demo rating. The show had 805,000 viewers with an 0.28 rating (366,000 viewers). It also had an 0.23 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.

The show was #3 for the night on cable and #2 in its time slot. It beat FOX in both hours and CBS in one hour, making it #4 for all of television in hour one and #3 in hour two. On cable, only the NBA game on ESPN between Golden State and Philadelphia did better in the time slot, getting 1,163,000/0.30. For the night, the New Orleans vs. the Los Angeles Clippers NBA game on ESPN (1,121,000/0.36) was also ahead and #1 for the night. It was head-to-head with AEW’s West Coast feed.

Compared to last week, the show was down 1.6% in viewers, up 8.6% in 18-49 and up 40.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 10.5% in viewers, down 5.7% in 18-49 and down 5.3% in 18-34. It had 95,000 in men 18-34 (up 21.8%), 64,000 in women 18-34 (up 77.8%), 155,000 in men 35-49 (down 3.7%) and 53,000 in women 35-49 (down 18.5%). The audience was 68.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page – 878,000 viewers, 360,000 in 18-49

Q2: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page – 780,000 viewers (down 98,000), 338,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q3: End of Swerve vs. Page/Samoa Joe promo – 838,000 viewers (up 58,000), 386,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q4: Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet/Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Undisputed Kingdom segment – 833,000 viewers (down 5,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q5: Blackpool Combat Club vs. CMLL – 826,000 viewers (down 7,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: End of BCC vs. CMLL, The Kingdom attacks Chuck Taylor, Tony Khan announcement/Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita – 771,000 viewers (down 55,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q7: End of Jericho vs. Takeshita – 723,000 viewers (down 48,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q8: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks – 787,000 viewers (up 64,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Overrun: The Young Bucks attack Sting & Darby – 820,000 (up 33,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)